The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

An Exclusive Interview with Award-winning Wealth Coach Marcus Blandin

By AVI STERN  
JANUARY 26, 2021 11:07
(photo credit: MARCUS BLANDIN)
(photo credit: MARCUS BLANDIN)
 
A Philanthropist with over 20 years as a business owner, Marcus has crawled, walked and sprinted on the road to success until he found an agreeable pace that he now moves at. He is the founder of Millionaires International, FYI Business & Financial solutions and Wealthy Mindset University. In addition to this, Marcus Blandin is an award-winning wealth coach and a two-time #1 best-selling author.
As a serial entrepreneur since he was 8 years old, Marcus has a library of knowledge to impart to people aspiring to achieve success, young and old. He has poured out some of this knowledge in his books, ‘Good credit is Cool Great credit is Sexy,’ and ‘Monetize your motivation.’
Blandin started his business from nothing and built from the ground up, not without setbacks and challenges along the way. He is now the owner o a 7+ figure brand and has helped tens of thousands of people become financially literate. He has also helped thousands of people achieve success by earning over 6 figures.
Financial literacy is extremely crucial but at the same time, not many people understand much about how to build and maintain a good credit. One of Blandin’s key interests is giving back as much knowledge as possible to help more people be able to stand tall in their financial achievements.
All his companies and non-profits serve people and hold the hands of others to help them succeed. In turn, these people become positive contributors to the society. Having ben where most people are today, struggling with no way up or out of the situation, Marcus understands that. Now sitting at the top 1%, he is passionately trying to help others understand that they too can get where he is and even do better.
According to Marcus Blandin, it is about investing in who you want to become and starting where you are with what you have. Knowledge is your best friend which is why he imparts his knowledge in building wealth to others. 
If you’re looking to learn a thing or two about monetizing your motivation and how to cultivate a wealthy mindset, Marcus Blandin is a sure bet as clearly demonstrated by his immense success and years of experience both in business and coaching young aspiring millionaires.


Tags finance investment Entrepreneur
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Malka Leifer, alleged sexual predator, finally extradited to Australia

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon

Is Tu Bishvat a major Jewish holiday? - opinion

 By ELI KAVON
Amb. Ron Prosor

In memory of Eric Samson, South African Jewish philanthropist - opinion

 By RON PROSOR
Andrea Stricker

COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand?

 By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
3

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

All the Jews Joe Biden has tapped for top roles in his administration

US Vice President Joe Biden (R) is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, US November 13, 2014.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by