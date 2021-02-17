The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
An Exclusive Interview with Prominent Serial Entrepreneur Zhi Ko

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 17:25
(photo credit: ZHI KO)
(photo credit: ZHI KO)
 
Entrepreneurship has recently grown from a niche profession to a career that allows the dedicated and business savvy to achieve countless successes. Advantageous entrepreneurs can now have involvement in a diverse range of businesses. Zhi Ko has achieved serial status in the entrepreneurial world by doing just this. Ko is the co-owner of the e-sports gaming organization Radiance Gaming, and the CEO and cofounder of the micro-investment app Coindust. Ko also holds several positions in a variety of other businesses. We had the chance to talk to him in our exclusive interview below.
Q1.  You were previously a pro tennis player, how did you find the transition from athlete to entrepreneur?
I found the transition to be a very natural one. I’ve always felt that the two disciplines are very similar, as perseverance and resourcefulness are required to succeed in both.
Q2. Micro-investing apps like Coindust are being commended for making investing more accessible for anyone wishing to build a portfolio. Why do you think making investment opportunities accessible is important?
Investment accessibility is so important as it opens up doors to wealth that were previously closed to those without access to investment technology. Coindust aims to put that technology into the hands of those who have the aspiration to succeed within Crypto Investing.
Q3. Ethical gaming is a term that is currently trending in the gaming world. Do you feel that Radiance Gaming falls under this heading?
I do, as Radiance Gaming was created to prioritize a culture of respect, kindness, and positivity within the world of esports. We champion and promote the ideals of gaming ethically.
Q4. Why do you think the gaming market is currently proving to be so successful in the entrepreneurial world?
Gaming as an industry has seen huge influxes in both market value and popularity. This growth has expanded the many entrepreneurial opportunities within it, from mobile gaming to gaming equipment.
Q5.  You are involved in a diverse range of organizations. Would you advise aspiring entrepreneurs to commit to more than one business opportunity?
When it comes to investing in companies, I feel that it does pay to keep your choices diverse. Just like a good investment portfolio, entrepreneurial investments should reach into several different markets to protect against all of your assets being lost if one market should topple.
 


Tags sports business investment
