The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

An Exclusive Interview with Travis Guterman (Q&A)

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
APRIL 20, 2021 10:54
(photo credit: TRAVIS GUTERMAN)
(photo credit: TRAVIS GUTERMAN)
 
In the '90s and before, people almost exclusively became popular through movie studios and record labels, fashion outlets, professional sports teams, and politics. Now, becoming famous is within anybody's reach. 
When somebody manages to accomplish the feat of becoming an Internet sensation, they have two options – to let it go or try to ride the wave of fame. Those who choose the latter often struggle with their finances because they are not used to the lifestyle (and expenses) that come with fame.
Still, they have a solution - they can hire a financial expert and business manager like Travis Guterman. Travis is a business manager for YouTubers, gamers, TikTokers, traditional entertainers, and professional athletes. With a long list of clients and a 100% retention rate, Travis seems to satisfy every client he takes on. In this exclusive interview, he explains his role and shares some advice.
How would you explain your job to people who are not familiar with what you do?
Those who watched the hit HBO show Entourage will remember Vince's accountant – the guy who would call Vince to tell him to buy or not to buy that fancy car or mansion. Well, that's me in real life.
So, the business manager is like an accountant?
Not really, because there is a vast difference between being an accountant and a manager. The business manager is more hands-on. I'm regularly involved with my clients, rather than just being around during tax time.
I offer both financial advice and concierge service. People hire me to be their CFO or, as I like to call it, "financial quarterback." That way, my clients can focus on creative aspects of their business without distractions.
How exactly do you help your clients? What are the services you offer?
I help my clients out with every possible aspect of their personal and business finances. I’m there when they need to prepare taxes, pay bills, and do financial reporting. I advise them when they want to make investments or acquire assets, such as houses, cars, or even planes. And I even help my clients with setting up corporate entities and launching companies or brands. Last but not least, I always want to ensure a stable financial future for my clients, so I help them find proper insurance for their needs.
Who are your clients? Who do you work with mostly?
I primarily work with celebrities and high-net-worth individuals. I’ve also managed to add a new branch in the business management industry - digital space. The majority of my clients are YouTubers, TikTokers, gamers, podcast hosts, influencers. But, I also work with writers, directors, actors, showrunners, and professional athletes.
The unwritten stereotype is that people who are longer in the business have more experience, connections, knowledge, etc. How did you manage to become a business manager at the age of 30?
I focused on two things – a holistic approach to my clients and following the trends.
For me, every client is unique and has unique needs. There is no one-size-fits-all strategy in my approach. That's why I tailor the financial plan to each of my client's needs and goals.
Also, I spend my free time watching YouTube and TikTok, and I grew up with the Internet while playing video games. I'm always keeping up with trends - that's what gives me the much-needed edge.
Did COVID-19 affect your business? What changed?
Yes, it did. I love grabbing lunch with my clients and catching up with them. When I meet my clients, we don’t talk only about business. We also get to know each other and deepen our relationship. Now, we exchanged lunches and dinners for Zooms and phone calls. The only positive aspect is that now it’s easier to connect with my clients, since we don’t have to fight traffic or set aside other plans to meet.
When it comes to the business side of things, my job has become a bit more challenging. There are constantly new government laws and programs introduced to stimulate the economy, and I have to make sure to stay on top of them. Still, I have been able to help my clients obtain PPP loans, employer tax credits, and other financing. 
This will be our last question of the night. Is there any advice you would like to give to readers and those looking for financial advice?
I believe in common-sense financial practices. I'm a fan of Jocko Willink, especially his quote, "discipline equals freedom."
I always strive to teach my clients that having discipline in their financial life will provide them with the freedom to spend money and time on important things that will improve their quality of life. When they’re able to hold out, they also don’t have to work on projects they hate just to pay their bills.
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs egos set aside, not personal reforms in politics - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Wolpe

Parashat Tazria-Metzora: The school of solitude

 By DAVID WOLPE
Amotz Asa-El

Isi Leibler: Unsung hero of the Jewish people's finest hour

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by