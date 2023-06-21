Anna Zak, SACARA release new summer makeup products

Pop star, singer and presenter Anna Zak, in collaboration with SACARA, are launching a series of new makeup products for the summer, which are part of the capsule collection ANNA ZAK By SACARA.

Three new products were added to the popular collection. The items and shades were carefully selected according to the makeup products identified with Zak, her personality, her style and her inspirations. With all this, she created an extraordinary makeup collection, taking part in the process from the beginning to the end, from the development process to the selection of the shades and how the packaging looked.

Blush - 2 Make You Blush is a new shade with a creamy, velvety texture. Easy to apply, it creates a glamorous and sophisticated look. Adapted to fast touchups during the day. Price: NIS 20.

(credit: KEITH GLASSMAN)

Eyeshadow Palette - I'm A Pop Star has eight new shades with powerful pigments. The palette consists of eight fashionable shades: 4 brown neutrals with a matte finish and 4 with a silky finish. The palette is suitable for everyday use, for evening makeup or for events, and is suitable for all skin tones. Price: NIS 39.90.

(credit: KEITH GLASSMAN)

Recently, Anna Zak's makeup collection won the Product of the Year competition for 2023 and includes 20 makeup products in a rich variety of shades, finishes and fashionable designs, according to current trends alongside classic products, all of which are a staple in every makeup bag. All the products are emblazoned with Anna Zak's personal signature, and she brings every makeup lover a wide collection full of style, at a price that’s affordable to all and that’s is available all over the country.

Bronzer - Sunset Kiss Multi-Shine Bronzer comes in a uniform shade, suitable for a wide range of skin tones. The bronzer has a light and pleasant texture, creating a glowing and tanned look. Price: NIS 25.

The new products can be obtained in all SACARA branches nationwide and at www.sacara.co.il

THE LAUNCH of Anna Zak's new makeup collection was held at the new flagship branch in Jerusalem, which opened recently, at the central station on Jaffa Street. It was opened with an estimated investment of about NIS 850,000.

This is the second branch on Jaffa Street and the eighth branch in the city, joining the branches in Hadar Mall, Malha Mall, Ramot Mall, Center One, Hadar Talpiot Mall, Pisgat Ze'ev, and 46 Jaffa St.

(credit: ARNON BOSSANI)

The new branch covers an area of approximately 290 sq.m. and will open with the SACARA branch concept: stores designed according to specialized departments in a variety of categories, including makeup department, face and body care, toiletries, perfume department, hair products, nails, and accessories.

According to Itai Zamir, CEO of SACARA: "This is a strategic move for the brand, in which we will expand in large cities such as Jerusalem, where commerce is divided into areas between leading malls and main streets. The SACARA brand is in great demand among young women and girls, both due to the variety we offer and the attractive prices."

SACARA is an Israeli cosmetics company founded in 2013 by brothers David, Yaakov and Moshe Golbary. In a short time, the chain spread throughout the country and currently has 65 stores nationwide. SACARA offers the Israeli consumer a quality product at an affordable price in a unique and international shopping experience. SACARA invests in the development of products that are combined with innovations from the world of beauty and the cosmetics industry to enrich the company's wide product mix containing cosmetics, toiletries, accessories and hair and nail care products.

This article was written in cooperation with SACARA