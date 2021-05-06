The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Antonino Aiello and 100% Capri lead fashion renaissance in Miami

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
MAY 6, 2021 16:39
(photo credit: ANTONINO AIELLO.)
(photo credit: ANTONINO AIELLO.)
 
Right now the beating heart of American fashion culture is unarguably Miami. 
The pandemic has slowed down the New York and LA production machines and a wave of today's fashion and society leaders have relocated to South Florida where fashion, culture, and art are all booming. 
It’s not surprising, therefore, that luxury spending in Miami is at an all time and not just confined to typical household name luxury brands. In fact. leading the Miami fashion renaissance is the larger than life Italian designer Antonino Aiello. 
In recent years his brainchild- luxury linen brand 100% Capri - has become such a fixture within fashionable society that it has started a craze around linen fashion in Miami which is now spilling over into other major warm weather markets such as Dubai and Singapore. 
According to the website, “100% Capri is a creation of Antonino Aiello, the man that has ideated linen collections changing the vision of linen in fashion.
We select natural linen fabric of the highest quality from European cultivation. Our manufacturing process has a history of traditional Italian tailoring mixed with innovative technology.We use linen as if it were part of your skin, it is a pure pleasure to wear. For us it is not just a fabric, it is the essence of simplicity and the purity of beauty.” 
The brand exudes pleasure, refinement, and grace at every turn. Hence, why many consider it fashion escapism. It’s no surprise to understand why 100% Capri would come, therefore, as relief to beleaguered fashion consumers during the pandemic. It’s trend is certainly catching on, as Aiello emphasizes that the brand is growing at a precipitous pace in many continental markets- from Dubai to South Africa. 
Furthermore, as 100% Capri expands, so too does the linen market concurrently and major fashion brands from Gucci to Chanel have been forced to reckon with the trend. In recent years, they launched their own linen capsule collections to try to capitalize on the trend and satisfy this new wave of consumer demand.
The epicenter for this inflection point in haute ready to wear fashion is Miami. A walk into any luxury hotel- from the Setai to the Surf Club- or a stroll around Bal Harbor will demonstrate to any curious fashion consumer the tangible changes linen is making to the aesthetic signature of Miami. 
It's a beautiful sight to see, that even amidst the pandemic, is breeding prosperity and the boom of a promising new market- that of luxury linen fashion.. 
For more information and to visualize fashion escapism: 100Capri or check out the Instagram page @100capri_official. 
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's failure to put ideology aside fuels political crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Meron tragedy is a reminder that the haredim are part of us - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Douglas Bloomfield

Remembering the Kent State massacre, 51 years later - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin

Palestinian elections and the unknown road ahead - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by