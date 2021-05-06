Antonino Aiello and 100% Capri lead fashion renaissance in Miami

Right now the beating heart of American fashion culture is unarguably Miami.

The pandemic has slowed down the New York and LA production machines and a wave of today's fashion and society leaders have relocated to South Florida where fashion, culture, and art are all booming.

It’s not surprising, therefore, that luxury spending in Miami is at an all time and not just confined to typical household name luxury brands. In fact. leading the Miami fashion renaissance is the larger than life Italian designer Antonino Aiello.

In recent years his brainchild- luxury linen brand 100% Capri - has become such a fixture within fashionable society that it has started a craze around linen fashion in Miami which is now spilling over into other major warm weather markets such as Dubai and Singapore.

According to the website, “100% Capri is a creation of Antonino Aiello, the man that has ideated linen collections changing the vision of linen in fashion.

We select natural linen fabric of the highest quality from European cultivation. Our manufacturing process has a history of traditional Italian tailoring mixed with innovative technology.We use linen as if it were part of your skin, it is a pure pleasure to wear. For us it is not just a fabric, it is the essence of simplicity and the purity of beauty.”

The brand exudes pleasure, refinement, and grace at every turn. Hence, why many consider it fashion escapism. It’s no surprise to understand why 100% Capri would come, therefore, as relief to beleaguered fashion consumers during the pandemic. It’s trend is certainly catching on, as Aiello emphasizes that the brand is growing at a precipitous pace in many continental markets- from Dubai to South Africa.

Furthermore, as 100% Capri expands, so too does the linen market concurrently and major fashion brands from Gucci to Chanel have been forced to reckon with the trend. In recent years, they launched their own linen capsule collections to try to capitalize on the trend and satisfy this new wave of consumer demand.

The epicenter for this inflection point in haute ready to wear fashion is Miami. A walk into any luxury hotel- from the Setai to the Surf Club- or a stroll around Bal Harbor will demonstrate to any curious fashion consumer the tangible changes linen is making to the aesthetic signature of Miami.

It's a beautiful sight to see, that even amidst the pandemic, is breeding prosperity and the boom of a promising new market- that of luxury linen fashion..