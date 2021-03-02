Ashley Smouter on Using Social Media for Business and a Cause

Social media has long become the tool that supplements and enhances the possibilities at the disposal of public personalities. Models, for instance, are naturally known and appreciated for their looks, and their admirers, or followers for that matter, are at times unable to find out what thoughts are hidden behind that pretty face. Canadian model Ashley Smouter has truly mastered the world of Instagram and has been successfully using it for the benefit of her career as a model. Social media gives her an opportunity to demonstrate her other—inner— side, no less beautiful than her face. Her almost 600K Instagram followers are a testament to her growing popularity.

“I like where we are now with social media —I think it gives models the opportunity to showcase more of their personalities, interests, and other skills,” explains Ashley, who is a great animal lover and a vegan. She uses her Instagram profile to make these two passions known. “Social media has given me a platform to speak about animal welfare, and help with different animal and environmental charities,” she notes. In a bid to promote veganism and win over supporters of her lifestyle, Ashley shares her own recipes.