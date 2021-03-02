The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ashley Smouter on Using Social Media for Business and a Cause

By PAUL LITMAN  
MARCH 2, 2021 10:02
(photo credit: ASHLEY SMOUTER)
Social media has long become the tool that supplements and enhances the possibilities at the disposal of public personalities. Models, for instance, are naturally known and appreciated for their looks, and their admirers, or followers for that matter, are at times unable to find out what thoughts are hidden behind that pretty face. Canadian model Ashley Smouter has truly mastered the world of Instagram and has been successfully using it for the benefit of her career as a model. Social media gives her an opportunity to demonstrate her other—inner— side, no less beautiful than her face. Her almost 600K Instagram followers are a testament to her growing popularity.
“I like where we are now with social media—I think it gives models the opportunity to showcase more of their personalities, interests, and other skills,” explains Ashley, who is a great animal lover and a vegan. She uses her Instagram profile to make these two passions known. “Social media has given me a platform to speak about animal welfare, and help with different animal and environmental charities,” she notes. In a bid to promote veganism and win over supporters of her lifestyle, Ashley shares her own recipes. 
Parallel with modeling, which she started at the very young age of 12, Ashley got a college degree in psychology and sociology, probably the best areas of knowledge to support and grow a robust social media presence. The college degree is further reinforced by her truly enterprising nature. In the recent bid to explore the new social media opportunities and inspired by the success of her Instagram profile, Ashley is about to start her YouTube channel towards the end of December. 
    


Tags lifestyle social media Instagram
