Bav Majithia Elucidates the Importance of Philanthropy amid the Pandemic

We often see philanthropy in action in a crisis, such as donations following a hurricane or earthquake.

By AVI STERN  
DECEMBER 16, 2020 08:38
(photo credit: BAV MAJITHIA)
A multifaceted entrepreneur is known for his logical and systematic approach to solving any problem; Bav Majithia has used the days of stay-at-home to research his future business ventures and mentor others to achieve their success in their careers. He also is an ardent believer of philanthropy and underlines some of the crucial needs of stepping ahead to help others during these unprecedented times.
We often see philanthropy in action in a crisis, such as donations following a hurricane or earthquake. Individuals band together and contribute to relieving daunting circumstances. Philanthropic institutions also tend to direct some attention to respond to crises. We are observing a critical historical moment that has put entire countries and economies to a halt. Though employment channels have been disrupted for many individuals, the pandemic's effects on public health have just begun to surface. At this inflection point, philanthropists have been called on a scale like never before. As talks of a government relief package for the U.S. progresses, what exactly is the role of philanthropy in society at times such as this? The hundreds of billions of dollars in U.S. philanthropy can make some difference. Entrepreneur Bav Majithia believes that there is an urgent need to deploy the philanthropic resources in an extremely strategic and careful manner.
Philanthropy for the people and by the people
In times of crisis, the role of philanthropy is often associated with the wealthy, but Majithia believes that every individual, despite their present economic condition, is capable of some form of philanthropic activity in terms of showing kindness, empathy, and being an active listener to people's concerns. 
The role of non-profit organizations also come into significant play during these times. They come to the fore when several public and private companies are unable to meet society's needs, especially those who belong to the marginalized or underserved sections of society. There are sections of society that stand to suffer disproportionately during the coronavirus crisis. There is a looming concern regarding health issues surrounding the aged and the elderly, people without adequate health insurance, low-wage workers, non-salaried individuals, people of color, and many more. Most NGOs have come to the forefront to support these communities who are at the risk of receiving the least amount of government support or other organized sectors.
Need for sterner stuff to meet the needs of society
Also, individuals and groups are coming to the forefront to support healthcare staff and other frontline workers who have been working non-stop during this public health scare. Organizations have responded quickly to address immediate needs but face significant operational, human resource, financial, and strategic challenges. Majithia points out that they also risk a possible drift from their original social missions. The point to note here is that the need for philanthropic contributions will increase even further when the mentioned communities reel under the impact of the recession. It will take concerted and coordinated efforts from philanthropy and other supports to ensure that these organizations are strong and adaptive enough to address the recovery and resilience needs of the pandemic.
Majithia's last words on philanthropy
Majithia believes that if everyone comes together to support one another, we all shall learn and remember essential lessons of collaboration and effective crisis resolution techniques just playing our roles as a part of solution drivers of this global crisis. And, without an iota of doubt, such lessons will definitely reap benefits in all spheres of our lives in the coming future.
 
 


