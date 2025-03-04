Beresheet – Setting new standards in Israel's senior living community

In an era where quality of life in the golden years is more important than ever, the Beresheet project sets a new standard of excellence in the senior living sector in Israel. Located in the heart of the Jerusalem Hills in Motza, this project combines impressive architecture, top-tier services, and a vibrant, high-quality community, creating a living experience unlike anything seen before in Israel. The project is designed as an international community, attracting residents from around the world who seek a premium lifestyle in Jerusalem's serene environment. With its multicultural atmosphere and diverse programming, Beresheet creates a unique blend of Israeli and international living experience.

Behind the project is the Lichak family, with a tradition of over 25 years of experience in the senior housing industry. The Lichak siblings—Yossi, Avi, Yoel, and Dina—bring not only extensive professional expertise but also a deep understanding of residents' needs. This is not just another real estate project; it is a family legacy that blends professional excellence with a warm, personal approach.

(credit: Beresheet)

Leaders in location and accessibility

The Beresheet project is located in Motza, combining the tranquility and greenery of the Jerusalem Hills with perfect accessibility to the city. Thanks to the new Highway 16, downtown Jerusalem is less than a 10-minute drive away. A free shuttle service operates every two hours to major city centers, including medical facilities, shopping malls, and cultural hubs.

Leaders in construction quality and architectural design

The Beresheet project was designed by architect Oren Shafir, combining modern elegance with Jerusalem's architectural heritage, while interior design is led by luxury hotel designer Gad Halperin. The apartments feature high ceilings, panoramic French windows overlooking the Jerusalem Hills, and large balconies designed to accommodate a sukkah. Each unit includes two luxurious bathrooms, an additional room for hosting, built-in storage solutions, and designer kitchens equipped with top-tier appliances and Caesarstone countertops.

(credit: Beresheet)

Leaders in public spaces

The shared spaces at Beresheet have been designed as extensions of private homes and are situated in the most attractive areas of the project. The hosting and leisure areas include a grand auditorium for cultural events, fully equipped guest rooms for family and friends, and dedicated rooms for bridge and billiards. The spacious library, art studio, and private cinema also provide a variety of cultural and leisure options.

Leaders in the culinary experience

Beresheet offers an unparalleled culinary experience in the senior living sector in Israel. At the heart of this experience is a fine dining chef restaurant with a gourmet menu that changes seasonally, blending Mediterranean cuisine with international flavors. The restaurant boasts breathtaking panoramic views and offers private dining options for family events.

In addition to the restaurant, the complex includes stylish cafés, an elegant wine and cocktail bar, and 24/7 room service. The menus cater to special dietary needs, with guidance from a personal nutrition consultant.

Leaders in cultural and community life

Beresheet is home to a vibrant international community of more than 150 residents with an average age of 70, including 40% English speakers and residents from various countries. This multicultural atmosphere creates a unique living experience, supported by multilingual staff providing services in English, French, and Hebrew. The complex serves as a cultural hub featuring three unique restaurants, a shopping center with boutiques and cafés, and various event spaces. Residents enjoy over 30 daily classes in multiple languages, from bridge and billiards to arts & crafts, alongside weekly academic lectures. The facility includes an art studio, private cinema, and synagogue. All activities and services are designed with an international mindset, making every resident feel at home regardless of their origin.

(credit: BERESHEET)

Leaders in sports and healthy living

Beresheet offers various options for maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle. At the heart of the complex is a semi-Olympic saltwater pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center with personal trainers, and a luxurious spa. A fully equipped Pilates studio, pétanque courts, outdoor sports facilities, and walking and cycling trails allow for diverse physical activities in a stunning natural environment.

Leaders in community contribution and social involvement

Beresheet believes that its residents' knowledge and experience are valuable assets that should contribute to Israeli society. The project has formed a strategic partnership with the international B'nai B'rith organization and runs mentoring and training programs. Residents also provide professional consulting for nonprofit organizations, deliver lectures and workshops, and mentor entrepreneurs and social initiatives.

Leaders in healthcare and medical security

Beresheet provides comprehensive medical care and peace of mind through its advanced healthcare facilities and services. The community features a fully-staffed medical clinic, 24/7 emergency response system, and dedicated nursing care unit. Our professional medical team includes doctors, nurses, and healthcare providers available around the clock. For residents requiring additional care, our nursing department provides professional, compassionate assistance while maintaining the highest standards of medical care. The facility maintains close relationships with Jerusalem's leading medical centers, ensuring quick access to specialized medical care when needed

