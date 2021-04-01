The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Brad Ahn Explains How He Scaled Ahn Fire Digital to a Leading Digital Sports Publication

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
APRIL 1, 2021 10:11
(photo credit: BRAD AHN)
(photo credit: BRAD AHN)
 
Sports publishing has been around as long as sports themselves have, and it’s an ever-expanding industry. While the athletes play and teams make their deals, journalists are the ones keeping the public updated on every detail of those events. Publications add depth to the sports that people watch, and they’re an excellent source for important information surrounding big things happening. However, not many of these companies put in the effort to produce original and authentic content, and lots provide nothing but clickbait and half-true articles.

Finding a credible company that genuinely cares about generating top-tier service is hard in any industry, especially news-related ones. Reputations are everything when it comes to strengthening one’s credibility, and a company that has done a great job of building its over the last decade is Ahn Fire Digital.

The Los Angeles-based sports publishing company was founded by Brad Ahn, who also acts as the operations manager and business developer. Though he currently has multiple companies under his name, Brad started his empire with a Miami Heat news and information blog back in 2011. Since its creation, Heat Nation has provided readers with nothing but original and exclusive content on the basketball team.

The popularity that came along with this allowed Brad the opportunity to apply his formula to two more businesses, which quickly became successful as well. That was in 2014, and since then, things have been steadily on the rise. He now has a total of five publications, the two mentioned earlier, as well as Dolphin Nation, Lakers Daily, and Cavaliers Nation.

Across all of its platforms, the brand generates over 50 million impressions and over 10 million page visits each month, something Brad had only dreamed of when he first began his entrepreneurial journey.

Scaling to these heights hasn’t been an easy process by any means, and Brad credits his team for helping him achieve success. As the company is strictly online at the moment, its writers and editors can be found all around the world, though the higher-ups are all located in Los Angeles to be near headquarters.

Brad has handpicked every employee he’s hired and made sure he’s the perfect fit for the environment he’s created. Every writer and editor has a background in the sports world and is able to provide readers with exclusive content that has gone through an extensive editing process, providing an elite experience compared to that of competitors
.
The Los Angeles team is made up of experts in the industry as well, including the company’s editor-in-chief, lead staff writer, social media manager, public relations manager and assignment editor, and lead reporter, who also helps with public relations.



