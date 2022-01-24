The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Building for the future in the State of Israel

By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Published: JANUARY 24, 2022 09:32
Ran Efrat, founder and owner of Efrat Investments (photo credit: EITAN TAL)
Ran Efrat, founder and owner of Efrat Investments
(photo credit: EITAN TAL)

“Israel, more than any other country in the world, has proven its resilience during the Coronavirus pandemic,” Ran Efrat, founder and owner of Efrat Investments recently said. 

Efrat Investments, established in 1999, is a real estate development company with projects across Israel, the United States and Europe.  Today, the company owns assets totaling some NIS 1.8 billion and maintains a growth rate of around 20-30% per year.

Efrat sat down with The Jerusalem Post to discuss the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on real estate and the differences in the response between Israel and other countries.

“The pandemic shone a light on trends and sectors that would have perhaps happened naturally, but greatly accelerated them – from indoor retail and tourism, to the demand for logistics centers and residential real estate,” he said. 

“But a good entrepreneur must always know how to adapt,” he added.  “We don’t see the Corona [pandemic] as a game changer for the long run. It hasn’t changed our long-term strategies, because as we see it, a good entrepreneur has to know how to operate under fluctuating markets.” 

As such, at the onset of the pandemic, with uncertainty over the market looming, Efrat’s company swiftly solidified its short-term strategies. 

“We began employing short term tactics because the market changed on a daily basis,” he said. “Imagine you have to manage 500 apartments in up-and-coming neighborhoods in Madrid and then all of a sudden there is a lockdown and so you have to adapt, and quickly.” 

As such, the company held day-to-day situation briefings and made daily managerial adjustments, most importantly strengthening its management teams abroad.  

“We built an ability to operate in uncertain terms; and so, when there are times of uncertainty we blossom. We are very dynamic and are able to adapt and act fast,” he said. 

Efrat, a married father of four, is no stranger to operating under uncertainty. Hailing from a military background, he served in a special commando unit trained in anti-tank warfare and as a major in the Israel Defense Forces. His experience and skills as well as his commitment to serving his country and the pursuit of excellence are today the driving force behind his company’s activities. 

Moreover, he credits the company’s success during the pandemic to his handpicked small, dynamic and dedicated teams, mainly comprised of former IDF soldiers from elite units that share these same values. 

“I see this as a mission, to employ workers from an IDF background and to mentor them so they too can develop into independent businessmen and entrepreneurs in their own right,” he said. 

With regards to the Israeli real estate market, Efrat said that Israel was able to recover from the pandemic at a rate not seen in the rest of the world. 

“In Israel we learned quickly to adapt and live alongside the coronavirus - it took around three months for the market to rebound,” he said. “I see the strength we have in Israel and the hard work of people is at a level that you don’t see in the world and so I think that Israel is on the right track not just in real estate but in every field.”

In contrast, Efrat said it took over a year for the market to rebound abroad in countries like Spain and Poland, and even today it still operates under uncertain terms. 

He estimates that barring any new devastating variants, the real estate market in these countries will likely only fully rebound towards the end of 2022 or 2023.

“It is quite a strange phenomenon: In Israel we talk day to day about the coronavirus, but we still have a very strong market. Abroad, there is almost no talk about the pandemic on a daily basis, it doesn’t dominate the news cycle, and people live their lives quite normally, but in the business world there were many uncertainties,” he said. 

As such, Efrat said that under times of uncertainty he likes to “go against the current.”

“When the market was scary and unclear, I took the time to renovate and prepare existing holdings and acquiring new opportunities in the market to prepare for the day after the pandemic,” he said. “We believed the market would go up and it did - by nearly 30%-40%.”

Efrat also noted that operating in both Israel and abroad, has allowed him the opportunity to take on “interesting and challenging projects.”

“Israel is a very competitive market, and you can’t always win the projects you want, so when you work abroad you gain a lot of experience and ideas and creativity that you can bring to Israel and vice versa,” he said. 

“I am always looking to improve and to learn and develop. I try to learn something new every day,” he added.

So, looking to the future, Efrat aims to expand his knowledge and expertise to enter a new field of real estate – industry and logistics.

“I think this is the future of real estate and I am investing a lot of resources and time to become a player in this field,” he said. 

“Ten or 15 years ago everyone wanted to own a mall, but today, when I look at my daughters, they do all of their shopping online. The world is becoming digital and all of this needs to be stored somehow,” he explained.

Efrat has already moved to focus on this sector in Spain, with a portfolio of some € 100 million and looking to expand to €350 million in 2022.

Within Israel, he has shifted his focus towards real estate for building logistics and industry centers, mainly in the North and South of the country. A move he sees as “building and strengthening the periphery,” according to the ethos of the company to combine business with values.

“As transportation develops, the North and South will strengthen, and I would like to take a position 10 to 15 years ahead of time,” he said. “Real estate is a field that you need a lot of patience for.”

And when it comes to the State of Israel, Efrat said that this past year has only strengthened his belief that Israel is the place to invest in long-term.  

“The world is regressing but Israel is progressing, whether in high-tech or biotech or development and future world trends,” he said. “I see in Israel a place of strength and resilience, and I believe in Israel – this year has led me to believe in this all the more.” 

This article is taken from The Jerusalem Post Annual Executive Magazine 2021-2022. To read the entire magazine, click here.

This article was written in cooperation with Efrat Investments

Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid Omicron, Israel must move beyond COVID-19 Green Pass - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Colleyville sounds the siren for the Knesset on danger of antisemitism - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Avidan Freedman

A different take on the NSO Group affair - opinion

 By AVIDAN FREEDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

To justify Netanyahu plea deal, public interest must be preserved - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
United Torah Judaism member Rabbi Yitzhak Pindrus at the campaign opening event of "United Torah Judaism party" in Bnei Brak on February 24, 2019.

Jewish great vision descends into petty politics - opinion

 By YITZHAK PINDRUS
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
4

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
5

COVID-19: New daily infections record of 65,259 in Israel

Israelis, some wearing masks, are seen walking in Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda market on January 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by