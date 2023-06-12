Covid may have faded from the headlines, but for vulnerable members of certain high-risk groups, such as adults over 60 and people with weakened immune systems, the danger remains.

The New York Times (May 11, 2023) reports that even now, after the World Health Organization and the US government officially ended the three-year-old coronavirus public health emergency, more than 1,000 people in the United States are still dying each week from the disease.

WebMD Health News (May 17, 2023) notes that in the US, more than 80% of deaths from the disease have been in people aged 65 and older, and those with underlying medical conditions and disabilities are at risk of severe illness and death from Covid.

Prevention and treatment remain crucial for older adults and those with weakened immune systems, and while it is tempting to throw caution to the winds, Covid is still present in the environment – even during the warm summer months – and can cause sickness and even death.

Enovid drops the viral load >99.9%within 2 minutes in SARS- Cov-2 and its variants,H1N1,HRV-14, AND RSV

Can a spray prevent Covid?

Enovid, an anti-viral spray developed in Canada by an Israeli researcher in Israel, has been proven effective in preventing common winter viruses – and COVID-19 – from entering the body through the nasal cavity.

According to SaNOtize, the Vancouver-based developer of the spray, nitric oxide released by nasal spray reduced SARS-CoV-2 log viral RNA load by more than 95% in infected participants within 24 hours of treatment, and by more than 99% in 48 to 72 hours in two randomized, double-blinded controlled studies.

Enovid creates a mechanical obstruction in the nasal cavity that slows the entry of viruses and lowers the PH, which creates an acidic environment that slows down the rate of viral reproduction. The release of nitric oxide causes structural changes in the virus dose, reducing its attachment to the cell, slows down the penetration of the virus into the cell, and through protein restructuring, leads to a reduction in virus replication.

Nitric oxide has traditionally been used in hospitals as a gas to treat newborn babies with respiratory failure caused by pulmonary hypertension.

Dr. Gilly Regev, PhD., CEO of SaNOtize invented Enovid spray. The spray releases a liquid compound into the nasal cavity that produces nitric oxide, a molecule that is naturally present in the body.

In experiments conducted at the University of Utah, Enovid was found to be effective in killing strains of various viruses, including RSV, swine flu, and of course, different variants of Corona. Laboratory data has shown that Enovid eliminates 99.9% of viruses within 2 minutes.

A study published in 2021 examining the effectiveness of Enovid in preventing COVID-19 determined that just 6.4% of people who took Enovid became infected, compared to the control group, where 25.59% of the subjects were infected.

In a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study conducted in the middle of the Covid-19 wave, the effect of Enovid on people who had already contracted mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 was examined. Treatment was given six times a day. The results of the study indicated that Enovid reduced the duration of the disease by 50% compared to the control group. This extensive and groundbreaking study was published in July 2022 in Lancet, the prestigious peer-reviewed medical journal.

Enovid is available in Israel at local pharmacies and via the Enovid website at https://www.enovid.co.il/. It is an over-the-counter medicine and does not require a prescription. The spray is marketed in Israel by Tradis Gat Ltd.

