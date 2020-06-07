The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Can Online Psychic Readings Provide The Answers To Your Future?

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JUNE 7, 2020 13:06
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
When it comes to psychic readings you may have heard that it’s possible to get a free reading, all you need to know is where to find websites that offer these amazing free readings.
But before you begin your search let us help throw some light onto the subject of free psychic readings. As you’re about to discover, your free psychic reading may not actually be free at all…
Try before you buy
Some psychic networks offer new clients the option of a free reading to try their service before committing to paying for a full reading. When you look into the details of the free reading, you often find that the free reading will only last for a time as short as three minutes.
A three-minute reading is never going to be able to offer you any kind of in-depth psychic insight. Your psychic may only be getting warmed up in the first three minutes, and they’ll be cut off abruptly before they’ve really started to get going.
You don’t have to pay for a full reading after a free three-minute reading, but the chances are you’ll want to continue with the reading once it has begun, making it not so free after all. You may receive some pearls of wisdom during your free minutes, but the truth is, it’s impossible to get a thorough psychic reading in such a short amount of time.
Free readings for fun
Some psychic websites offer an “oracle” type of free readings. The most common versions of these involve typing your date of birth into a box and getting an automated astrology reading, or clicking on pictures of tarot cards to get a tarot card reading.
While these games can be fun and may help you in some ways, you have to understand that they are not, in any way, personal. Anyone who clicks on the same card, or who has the same date of birth as you, will receive the same messages.
These readings might be 100% free, but there is no way that they can be 100% accurate. However, if you really cannot afford to pay for a psychic, and need some advice, they may provide you with some help. You just need to be aware of their limitations, and understand that the answers they reveal to you, are likely to be very generalized.
For the real deal, you can’t beat a live one-to-one psychic reading with an online medium. This way you get to chat and interact with the psychic, ask questions and get an altogether more in-depth reading that will, in the long-term, be more useful.
Free psychic chat
Psychic chat rooms and message boards offer a way for like-minded people to get together and discuss their love of all things psychic. Sometimes novice and amateur psychics give free readings via chat rooms to help them to practice their skills. While you may get a reasonably good, or even excellent, free psychic reading this way, you do need to proceed with caution if someone offers to read for you for free.
An amateur psychic reader may not be very good, but if you haven’t paid for the reading then no harm has been done. However, a novice psychic may not be a skilled communicator, and they could relate information to you in a way that is at best hurtful, or at worst emotionally damaging.
The best value free psychic readings
One of the best value free psychic readings we’ve discovered can be found at ASkNow.com. At AskNow, you get the chance to ask a live psychic medium one question relating to love, money, astrology or tarot by simply submitting your email address.
When you submit your question, date of birth and email address you’re given a telephone number, a waiting time and an activation code. There’s a counter that counts down the remaining time for you - my waiting time was 11 minutes - and when the times’ up all you have to do is call the free number to receive the answer to your question, from your real psychic advisor.


