Chef Ahmed Darwish arouse the curiosity of many pioneers of social media

Some called it Emirati Burak, referring to the competition and recipes offered by the famous Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir, who is distinguished by his unconventional dishes, as well as the similarity of the videos between the chefs in the way of presentation and cooking, and each resorting to strange solutions to the uniqueness of the taste.

Darwish confirmed to Jpost that the videos of his preparation of the horse shawarma and the crocodile mandi opened the fire of negative comments on him, despite the fact that the crocodile mandi cooked it during his visit to America, and the meal met with the approval of the residents with him in the hotel, who described it as "delicious and distinctive."

Darwish called on Emirati youth who have a passion for any field, to develop this passion, invest it, and turn it also into a profession.

Not impossible

About his beginning in the world of cooking, Darwish said to “Al-Ruwa’a”: I do not believe in the word impossible, excellence and the methodical challenge that I follow in life, so I decided to break into the world of cooking from a door that some might see different and strange, and my passion for this field began since my adolescence.

He added that he "loved cooking and practiced it with the encouragement of his family and friends, and his passion for this world led him to read, research and learn about different experiences to get to know more about exotic kitchens and recipes and to put his own innovative touches."

Darwish periodically publishes professional videos on social media and YouTube, as he is characterized by his skill and agility in preparing food in a remarkable manner, in addition to his smile that he adheres to, and his recipes that carry something strange every time, which raises a new noise and becomes the talk of his followers.

An innovative chef

Darwish emphasized that he does not prefer a specific kitchen, but he tries to have his own kitchen and his own recipes, hoping that the day will come, and there will be a kitchen that bears his name, dishes and recipes that are circulated by generations of chefs all over the world who are lovers of innovative cooking far from routine, repetition and tradition.

He added that «since his entry into the world of cooking, a hope and desire to succeed in presenting Gulf foods with bold and innovative touches to the world in a modern way has generated within him, and he has taken from the world of taste his path that he does not want to deviate from, pointing out that« he did not submit throughout his career in the world Cooking for any training course, as some think, believing that cooking is a talent that invades its owner, and pushes him to excel and put his mark on all his dishes.

Social Media window

Darwish documents the cooking moments in a professional way in montage, with short video clips, suitable for the pioneers of the rapidly bored communication sites, and he knows how to attract them, the Emirati youth has charisma with a light shadow and self-confident personality, knows what to say, and makes some funny movements, such as: Kiss fish, and birds, before you cook them.

Chef Darwish stated that he began displaying his talent for cooking through social media platforms, by creating new foods and presenting them, as his various food combinations met with great acceptance from his viewers, and that he tried to invest the social media portal, to reach thousands of followers, to be all Video introduces him as a new recipe for lovers of exotic food.

Crocodile soggy

And about his most famous strange food that caused negative comments to him, Chef Darwish said: He considers horse shawarma and crocodile soggy among the videos that opened the fire of negative comments, as the comments poured in on him, as soon as he broadcast a video of the crocodile cooking stages, since cleaning it and removing its outer shell Then marinate and wrap it with tin foil and cook it in a huge oven, then serve the meat with dazzling basmati rice.

He explained that «he cooked the crocodile mandi when he was on a visit to the United States of America, where it is permissible to sell and eat crocodiles there, and he gave the guests of the hotel in which he lived from this feast, which everyone praised and was described as delicious and distinctive, stressing that most of his innovative foods he gives to his friends And his neighbors as a kind of love, after he tells them its components and leaves them free to experiment.

Grilled octopus

Darwish is an expert in cooking seafood in an innovative way, which has attracted the admiration of many of his followers, and some housewives have tried it, such as the octopus and shark stew, the dough soup of mussels and buster, which explained to them how to clean it well, and the hamour of the oven and ropes «fish eggs» and seabass fish with watermelon.

Darwish relies on a range of spices in his food, including baricts, black pepper, salt and crushed pepper, coriander, cumin, saffron, rosemary, which he mixes with okra prawns, rooster harissa, meat tajins, sheep feathers, shakshouka, ostrich eggs, kabsa haboul, and cracka.

Encouraging and motivating

He added, "His family, friends and all members of his family believed in his talent and cooking skills, and pushed him to achieve his dream, and encouraged him, so he appreciates their support for him, and their constructive criticism is respected, which is often about what the food is, especially that which caused a stir and stir on social media platforms."

Chef Ahmed Darwish dreams that he will be able, through his cooking, to reach the world and have his own kitchen that bears his name, and that his food will follow all food lovers all over the world.