Choosing Suitable Portable Air Compressor for Your Truck Tires

The beauty of a portable air compressor is, they are lightweight and compact so you can take it with you anywhere you go or just leave it in your truck.

One of the most annoying and frustrating that can happen to any driver is a flat tire. Especially if you're driving after a long day of work or at night. We don’t want to worry about trying to find a safe place to stop and change the tire. It’s too much work and such an inconvenience. To avoid this problem, you should always carry a portable air compressor.

Some signs that you may notice if your tires are not adequately filled include:

Many new car owners don’t know that it’s very important to keep checking and maintain your tires, just like an engine.

- Bulginess

- Tire becomes completely flat

If your tire becomes flat or it starts to bulge and you’re driving a truck with some cargo on it. You are causing harm to your tires.

Picking Out the Right Portable Air Compressor

These are some of the things you should look out for and consider when picking out the right portable air compressor for your truck tires.

Wire Length

You’re going to need a rather long wire length depending on how far the power source is from the tire of the truck.

When connecting a portable air compressor, it needs to be connected to a power source such as an outlet or battery. Some may not have the luxury of having them close together, so having a wire length of 10 feet or more is fine.

Air Hose Quality

Don’t purchase a portable air compressor if you feel the air hose isn’t the best of quality. If you do, then over time it’s going to wear and tear, and before you know it, you might have to buy another one.

Accuracy of the Gauge

This is one of the most important factors that you should look out for. If your air compressor isn’t able to accurately read your tire pressure, then it’s not doing the job.

You have to have a gauge that has a small percent of error.

Lights

Having your air compressor come with a flashlight or LED lights is essential if you’re driving at night and you get a flat tire.

You don’t want to trust the moonlight or the streetlamps when connecting your portable air compressor to the truck tires.

Know the Maximum Air Pressure

Since there are so many different types of portable air compressors, they all start to blend in at some point.

However, you need to know the maximum air pressure that is offered by the air compressor. This will tell you about the different kinds of tires

it can inflate without any issues.

For the most part, air compressors offer a maximum air pressure of 100 PSI or higher. So, make sure what type of truck tires you have first before buying an air compressor. And also, apart from maximum pressure (PSI) of air compressors, inflating truck tires also require high air volume per minute or cubic feet per minute (CFM). So, make sure you choose an air compressor with maximum high PSI and maximum high CFM.

Whether you’re prone to getting flat tires in the middle of no wear or you want to just be on the safe side when driving your truck. Having a portable air compressor will save you from an annoying situation when your tire goes flat.