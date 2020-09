Circles of Influence

In 2004, at the lowest point, he consulted his friend, a former CEO of Israeli food giant Strauss, who encouraged him and advised him that in order to turn the company around he would need to make some “tough decisions.”"So, I implemented 19 out of the 20 decisions," Daboosh said. "The one decision that I did not make was to cut the salaries of the workers."The friendly advice and Daboosh’s dedication and hard work paid off and in 2006 the company was able to turn around and break even."We went from a loss of NIS 20 million a year, where we owed around NIS 90 million to the bank and from 2006 onward the situation significantly improved so that today Klil is one of the most well-known brands in Israel with a surplus of around NIS 150 million," he said.