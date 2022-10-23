Winners to be announced at Climate Solutions Festival on October 26 at Hulda Forest – register here

In a bid to encourage the development of made-in-Israel solutions to combat climate change and position the country as a global hub for climate tech innovation, JNF-Canada, together with KKL-JNF and Start-Up Nation Central, has launched the Climate Solutions Prize. JNF-Canada and KKL-JNF are leading the Breakthrough Research Track, and Start-Up Nation Central is leading the Startup Track in collaboration with leading multinationals.

The Climate Solutions Prize will award Israeli researchers and startups more than $2 million in incentives to develop and bring their solutions to market. It is the most comprehensive initiative of its sort in Israel’s history and aims to put the country firmly on the climate space global map. The winners will be announced at the Climate Solutions Festival as an impactful finish to the prize review process, which will take place on October 26, 2022, at Hulda Forest – a large-scale global summit with a unique Climate Solutions Village where startup solutions will be showcased.

The Climate Solutions Prize’s Startup track awards the best and brightest Climate Tech startups throughout Israel with access to investment, prizes, and exposure. Over 300 innovative solutions from Israeli startups and researchers applied. The prize comprises two tracks and five additional challenges. Thirty-five finalists have been selected for all tracks, and winners will be announced on October 26.

A distinguished jury will select the winner/winners among five candidates who reached the final research stage, including Prof. Yitzhak Mizrahi, Ben Gurion University – reducing greenhouse gas emissions and climate change by rational design of ruminants’ microbiome; Prof. Lior Elbaz, Bar Ilan University – Sustainable Energy Storage and Production with Direct LHC Fuel Cells; Prof. Avner Rotshild, Technion – Decoupled water electrolysis for green hydrogen production at scale; Prof. Malachi Noked, Bar Ilan University – Development of Sodium Ion batteries, and Prof. Ori Lahav, Technion, Energy production and GHG reduction in WWTPs – removing the ammonia barrier.

The Investment Track by Capital Nature – The finalists in this track for early-stage startups in sustainable energy, sustainable mobility, green construction-tech and circularity are Clearly , Copprint and Solutum.

The Temasek Foundation Livability Innovations Challenge – The finalists in the challenge promoting sustainable living in southeast Asia are Gaia Bio , Marine Edge and Solutum .

The Kornit Sustainable Fashion Tech Revolutionary Challenge – The finalists in the challenge promoting sustainability in the textile industry are HEXA , Styletech , Boyo and Biotic .

The Merck Greener Materials Challenge – The finalists in the challenge promoting green chemistry, sustainable materials, energy & wastewater and supply chain efficiency solutions are Smart Resilin , Gaia Bio and optiQGain .

The SolarEdge EnergyTech Challenge – The finalists in renewable energy systems, home and EV energy management, and next-generation storage solutions are Synvertec , Kenotomi and Red Solar Flower .

The ESIL Early Stage Rising Stars Challenge – Biotic , Nam Technology , CelluFlux , SolOr and Vigdu will be pitching their products live at the Climate Solutions Festival:

The ESIL Challenge for Pivoting and Spinnoffing Companies into Climate Tech - NanoScent , Polymertal , Seevix and Helios will be pitching their products live at the Climate Solutions Festival.

Israel is currently home to more than 700 technology companies that are already developing solutions for addressing climate challenges, including sustainable food systems, circular economy, clean energy, efficiency and storage, sustainable mobility, sustainable manufacturing, nature protection, and many more.

This article was written in cooperation with Climate Solution Prize