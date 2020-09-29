The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Construction and design of home gardens without exceeding the budget

Designing gardens costs a lot of money and the question is whether anyone with basic knowledge can design the garden without breaking a savings plan

By ZEEV DIAMANT  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 10:03
(photo credit: RF123)
Designing home gardens is an impressive act that upgrades any home, but still there are people who are afraid to set up a home garden for themselves. They are afraid of budget overruns, hard work in the garden or other reasons.
it is important to emphasize the fun side of setting up a private garden and how you can design home gardens without exceeding your budget.
"If you have enough knowledge and appropriate tools, try to design and construct your home garden by yourself and with the help of family and friends" Zeev Diamant', garden designer and Sadot CEO told the Jerusalem Post. "Not only will this crystallize between you and become a fun and experiential joint activity, but you will also make direct contact with your garden and this will make you appreciate it even more than if a professional gardener would come and do the home garden design work for you".
 

Important points to consider when designing home gardens
• The most important point when we come to establish private gardens is to understand what our needs and requirements are, as part of these calculations we will also take into account the economic factor of the budget available to us for garden development. First of all, start thinking about the permanent elements that will be integrated in the garden of your dreams - elements such as shadows, pergolas, sculptures, hedges, etc. These elements are the design and central bases of the garden and around them we will design the rest of the garden; they are also the elements they will most often take the largest budget share.
• The second step that is recommended to do in order to prevent exceeding the budget is precise planning - make a sketch of the garden for yourself and include as many details as possible. Do not forget to include in your outline plan the paths, the different areas you want in the garden, the vegetable garden that you dream of and any other item and detail that you can think of and want to actually have in the garden. Add to costs between 10% -15% as a safety factor for surprises along the way.
• Start slowly and grow over time - large projects tend to fall. Start with detailed and complete planning but divide it into separate projects. This way you will also be able to control the general budget of the garden and not start with a heavy financial outlay and on the way you will understand whether it is right for you to carry out the garden design on your own.
• If you started slowly and the garden does not require you to start working intensively, invest your time in observing the garden, examine how it changes and develops. This way you can see what is more important for cultivation and this way you can always make sure that the new part you build will blend in harmoniously with the whole garden.
• The water system is the key - a key element in the garden, and one that will directly affect the garden budget, is the garden irrigation system. There is no need to purchase a sophisticated system and you can settle for the good old ways of irrigating with a hose with a funnel. But a good quality irrigation system with a new technology will help you maximize your irrigation by doing so automatically during the best hours of irrigation and in the exact amounts the plants need to grow to glory.
• To save water expenses, plant plants that you like and that are suitable for the Israeli climate. The water consumption of tropical plants is very high. Shading is also a key element of the water saving. Plants in shaded areas during the hot hours of the day will need less water.
• It is fun to dream of imagining home gardens as a royal court full of goodies, but if your budget is limited try not to stubbornly cling to your fantasies, try to be open to change and understand what the key elements are important to you and you are not willing to give up. They will be your anchors in the entire design and development process of the garden.
• Those who pay less, pay dearly - it's no secret that cheap things tend to be less quality and tend to break easily and after a few uses, so it is of great importance in choosing quality tools. But the same is true when it comes to designing home gardens under budget, do not be tempted to buy cheap products just because they are cheap - check the quality of the product beforehand and compare reviews of other users.
• Be creative - The most fun thing about setting up a budget garden is finding creative solutions to complex things that cost money. Turning an old tire into a planter may be a common and familiar operation but it is just the tip of the iceberg for a variety of creative things you can produce for your garden. All you need is a pair of eyes and stay open-minded for innovations.
The last important point: Consult - Do you have friends or family members who lead a beautiful home garden that you love? Consult with them and get tips. Search for blogs and guides on creative solutions and garden maintenance in Internet, consult with experienced professionals and gardeners to get tips or a professional perspective on a specific problem you have.
In association with Sadot
 


Tags Budget design business
