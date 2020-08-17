The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Cryptocurrency and Casino: A Perfect Match

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
AUGUST 17, 2020 08:18
The gambling industry is always looking to innovate their systems, and it would not make a mistake of being left out on incorporating cryptocurrency. It has always been evident that online casinos and cryptocurrency were a match made in heaven. With the growth in popularity of casinos online through mobile phone s and tablets and cryptocurrency seeing similar outbursts, both have grown hand in hand, complementing each other over recent years. This popularity of cryptocurrency on online casinos was because of the immense unique benefits it allowed clients to have over the traditional funding processes. 
In this article, we will discuss how cryptocurrency and blockchain have impacted the business of gambling and casinos. And the benefits that come with it.

Funds Safety
Over decades, casinos have been on the spot for being cheats and using tricks and manipulation to steal money from their clients, creating a false perception of the casino. Bad public relations are bad for any business, for it brings about a fall in the number of clients and keeps the enthusiasts away. To prove them wrong can be again way too tricky as it is quite hard to audit their systems from a client’s perspective.
With the new online technologies and crypto-systems, the gambling industry has become transparent. These systems have allowed casinos to uphold client privacy and ensured that the client's funds are not ending up in the client's pockets as it used to be. Somewhat distribution of winnings is not in the hands of the casino.
Offers Opportunity To Everyone
though many countries have instilled a ban on gambling, players in those countries want a piece of the action. The money you have in your bank account is yours, but due to government policies, a bank may reject payment of funds to an online casino. Cryptocurrency has become most beneficial to such people. A cryptocurrency is a decentralized form of money that the government has no control over and has no legal sanctions. Therefore casinos online can allow you to gamble your digital money.
Instant Transactions
Conventional money transfer for gamblers did take quite a long while and did have to go through quite a lot of people before it got to your online casino account to allow for you to play. In some instances, most withdrawals took up three days, not quite convenient, is it? With cryptocurrency or other digital currency, you can withdraw instantly, and within a matter of minutes, one has the funds in their E-wallets.
Because banks and other financial institutions are kept out of the transactions, it is relatively cheaper to make trades, and you don't have to worry about overcharging fees either. You get to enjoy more of your winnings.
Cost Saving
Transactions using cryptocurrency are conducted on a peer to peer basis, cutting out intermediaries and institutions. You no longer need to worry about any of the standard hidden fees. Currently, online casinos do not charge any fee to transact cryptocurrencies eradicating margin costs. If you check on an online casino charging chart, you will always find all these different extra charges attached to your withdrawal. Still, by opting for cryptocurrency, the expenses are cut, making gambling with cryptocurrency cost-effective.
Privacy
The primary purpose of launching cryptocurrency was to provide security, faster transactions, and privacy. Because cryptocurrency is decentralized, they are not governed by any bank, and only one person has any jurisdiction over any transaction, and that would be you. This also means that your details are anonymous and not visible anywhere to anyone other than you. With such privacy, your accounts are secure in a world where hacking is a norm. With anonymity, casinos are only given your wallet address and the amount transferred
Bonuses And Promotions
One of the more significant advantages of using cryptocurrencies with casinos is the bonuses and promotions you are eligible to get. Casinos online offer a lot of rewards but match up initial deposits by 50%- 100% if it is above a few hundreds of dollars or even thousands. The situation is different for cryptocurrency users. They will get the same value but do not need a couple of hundreds or thousands of dollars as an initial deposit.
Casinos online and the player will benefit as cryptocurrency continue being accepted by the broader population and profoundly in the gambling industry. It is only a matter of time before online casinos fully outdo with fiat currency and fully take cryptocurrency as the primary form of payment over time. Change is inevitable.


