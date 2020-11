David Kang ventured into the stock market business at a relatively early age of just 19, when he was a freshman in college. He overheard his colleague discussing trading, which perked David’s interest instantly. After hearing about stock trading from his friends, he proceeded to check out StockTwits upon recommendation, where he got the chance to explore his capabilities and polish his skills, as well as develop strategies for trading profitably. His strong desire to benefit as many lives as he could, across the globe, led David to create an account on StockTwits, by the name of Mister_Investor. His trading ideas and successful strategies rapidly gained attention on the platform, as his followers continued to achieve success by implementing his advice. Gradually Mister_Investor became even larger than StockTwits, which led to the creation of Prosperity Trading. This helped David reach a wider audience that required his expertise and where he could help more people earn while trading stocks.