Digital Marketing Expert Paul James Malczewski Shares Insights on How to Diversify Your Income

Some people start an online business to build their dreams or make some extra money on the side.

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
NOVEMBER 17, 2020 11:07
(photo credit: PAUL JAMES MALCZEWSKI)
Digital marketing expert Paul James decided that one way to make money wasn't enough. In order to reach the seven-figure income he has today, he diversified his assets and worked hard to find new avenues to make money.
In 2010, James started a digital marketing agency that he still operates today. It quickly turned into a six-figure agency. “I help people improve the search engine optimization for their business and generate leads for new clients,” he says. “It’s something I’ve been passionate about for a long time and am still passionate about today.”
However, this success wasn’t enough for Paul James. In 2017, he decided to put effort into becoming a YouTuber. He makes videos to help people improve their businesses and diversify their income. Currently, he has 206,000 subscribers, and his numbers grow every day. “I love the freedom of working for myself online,” James says. “I want to help people learn to live the life they want, and I think my channel reflects that.”
In addition to his previous endeavors, James released a book called Reverse Engineer Your Future: Stop Waiting for Success—Go Out and Make It Happen Now. The book is about working hard to make the good things happen instead of waiting for success to fall in your lap. He helps people learn to unlock their hidden strengths and passions and define what they want to do with their lives. The book has very positive reviews, with a five-star rating average on Amazon.
“Writing the book was important to me because I wanted to show people how I achieved success,” says James. “I was able to write about my journeys to create my digital marketing agency and my YouTube channel. I also worked to convince people to diversify their incomes to help them make more money and live a better life.”
You may not believe it, but Paul James has other ways of making money, too. He develops software that will help digital marketing companies in their day to day operations. In 2019, he created DialHawk, his favorite program yet. It’s a call tracking software for small businesses and marketing agencies. 
James thinks diversifying your income is very important. “When you have many different ways to make income, you never have to worry that you’ll suddenly lose everything,” explains James. “You can make money in both passive and active ways that allow you to live the life you’ve always dreamed of.”
James talks about this in-depth in his book and on his YouTube channel if you want to learn more about diversifying your income. When you follow his advice to the letter, you can start the process of achieving similar results.
 


