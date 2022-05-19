The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

DNASequence: advanced science meets business applications

By MARIOS TSOKKOS, THE MERCURY GLOBAL REPORTS TEAM
Published: MAY 19, 2022 09:16
Anastasia Chasapi, VP of Research (photo credit: DNASequence)
Anastasia Chasapi, VP of Research
(photo credit: DNASequence)

Major advances in biotechnology and digital biology that we have witnessed during the past decade have enabled the formation of business solutions, using advanced science for real-life issues. Such was the motivation behind DNASequence’s birth a few years ago. With strong academic core and clear business orientation, the company offers state-of-the-art solutions in microbiome analysis and agrigenomics. “DNASequence is the only company in Europe and possibly even worldwide that is currently offering tailored, end-to-end solutions from on-site sampling to laboratory analysis and to advanced bioinformatics analysis and reporting” said Anastasia Chasapi, the Vice President of Research. The sectors of application where the company is currently active range from biosafety monitoring to cultural heritage biodeterioration control, from soil fertility assessment to water quality applications, and from construction material safety to food authentication and safety. “DNASequence’s unique service profile goes beyond complementing the current market needs; it actually redefines them” she highlighted.

Having proved its indispensable place in the Greek market through a growing project portfolio for governmental and private entities, DNASequence is now extending its operations towards foreign markets. “The characteristic climatic, cultural, and social identity of Israel provides a perfect setting where beneficial synergies could be formed to provide solutions to important problems such as the evaluation of stored and recycled water quality, Biosafety and Biosecurity applications in public buildings and means of transport as well as cultural heritage objects and monuments” explained Dr. Chasapi. One of the most recent projects of DNASequence has been the metagenomic analysis of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, providing information on the monument’s microbial identity, history, and overall condition.  

In the light of the pandemic that has changed the course of humanity during these past couple of years, the need of identifying and monitoring 'the invisible’ has become self-evident. “DNASequence has brought cutting-edge research to business operations and is eager to use this strength to provide novel insights into environmental applications and all aspects of human activity” Dr. Chasapi concluded. 

For more information: DNASequence

This article was written in cooperation with DNASequence

Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
2

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
3

Ukrainian troops, not commanders, surrender at Azovstal

A convoy of pro-Russian troops is seen before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 16, 2022.
4

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
5

Nordic states vow to protect Finland, Sweden during NATO application

Norway, sweden, nordic flags

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by