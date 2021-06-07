Do employers take online degrees seriously?

The landscape of higher education is changing. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted life as we knew it in so many different ways. With government-mandated shutdowns, increased health precautions and a looming employment crisis, access to higher education has been more difficult than ever. Some industries have been dismantled, yet some are stronger than before.

As the world continues to shift, people are looking for convenient ways to further their education and careers.

While some online universities have been around for decades, the obstacles they were designed to alleviate are no longer unique to the adult learner. What was once a niche market is now transforming into a new normal. Online learning is becoming more popular among degree seekers and the companies that employ these individuals.

Even traditional academic institutions are now using online platforms. They know that digital solutions are necessary to maintain enrollment and graduation rates. New learning strategies are being implemented to fill critical gaps in the job market. But are employers changing along with them? Join us as we explore the critical role online learning has in our workforce economy and whether or not employers have evolved past the outdated stigma of an online degree.

What Are the Advantages of Online Education?

Online degrees are flexible, affordable and fast.

The flexibility of online education makes getting a degree faster, more convenient and more affordable. Commuting to and from a physical campus and finding time to attend classes on a strict schedule while juggling a job and family responsibilities are everyday struggles that can hinder a student’s chance of success at a brick-and-mortar campus.

But with an online degree, these obstacles become far more manageable and can have you wondering whether a classroom setting was ever even necessary. With room for flexible schedules, many online degrees and certificates can also be completed in a fraction of the traditional time, allowing students to complete their education and pursue their goals more quickly.

With an online degree, there is no need to leave an existing job.

Online degree options are great for mid-level career professionals. For individuals who are already working in the field they are pursuing, leaving work to earn a higher education can seem counterintuitive. Online learning enables students to study and work at the same time. Students can focus on schoolwork at a time that works for them without the need to quit their job to make room for classes or homework. Many online institutions offer multiple start dates, allowing students to set their academic schedules to fit their existing workload or responsibilities.

Campuses may have closed, but the doors of opportunity are opening.

Many workers can relate to remaining in a career for a while but then reaching a roadblock in their ability to advance. In some cases, an advanced degree or additional education can open more opportunities for advancement in a career. A master’s degree can help professionals reach new heights within an existing field, diverge into more specialized professions and broaden their available opportunities. Sometimes the university that offers the best program for an industry or profession is not located nearby, making educational access a roadblock of its own. These programs can even be located across the country or in another state. With virtual classes, students can pursue the right degree program for them from anywhere, lifting the geographical limitations that may have held them back before.

Will My Online Credentials Be Taken Seriously?

Over the years, online learning institutions have changed along with the workforces they strive to support. Previous misconceptions about the integrity of an online degree have mostly been nullified. However, some students may still fear their hard work and accomplishments will not be taken seriously during an interview process. Here are a few reasons why employers have opened their minds to online degrees and embraced them within a changing world.

Educational accreditation is key.

In a recent CNN survey, 83% of hiring executives said that an online degree is as credible as one earned through a traditional on-campus program. However, there are multiple factors that contribute to the effectiveness of an online degree, most notably the reputation of the institution. To determine the quality of the degree in question, employers rely heavily on the school’s accreditation. Accreditation is a critical component to evaluating the competence and quality of the degree earned.

University of Phoenix President Peter Cohen was recently interviewed for a podcast episode of “The EdUp Experience” where he spoke on the amount of legal scrutiny that has been put into avoiding any marketing mishaps.

“In our marketing program, we do not have one word that goes out-- whether it is over the airwaves, on Facebook, or that our enrollment representatives say to students- that is not reviewed (by our compliance) legal department to make sure that what we say is verifiable, that it is backed up by facts, and that those facts that can be substantiated,” Cohen told the podcast hosts. He stated that University of Phoenix firmly believes “that all universities should be held to a high standard and should be held accountable for the quality of what they say and the accuracy of what they say.”

New skills are needed to fill a deficit.

Advancements in technology have transformed the skills many organizations initially sought out during the hiring process. The World Economic Forum posted research to suggest that the core skills required to perform most roles will change by an average of 42% by the year 2022. Many online learning institutions are adapting to these changes faster than traditional universities. A wide variety of certifications are constantly emerging, and those skills are more accessible to digital learners. Many of these certifications can be completed in a fraction of the time it would take to achieve them in traditional, in-person programs.

Employers are adapting along with the times.

As we all have seen over the past year, the job market has shifted tremendously. Healthcare workers are experiencing an all-time high demand, while some less essential industries like service and hospitality were forced to shut down. Corporations and businesses of all sizes had to restructure their operation to adapt to the available workforce. Many companies are embracing the changes in the employment landscape and have adjusted their hiring processes to reflect that.

Baseline requirements have relaxed, but degrees are still important.

While many high-profile employers recognize smaller micro-credentials are necessary to fill gaps in technology literacy, most believe that a bachelor’s degree is still important. Businesses continue to value traditional degrees as well as additional credentials. According to labor market data firm Burning Glass Technologies, more than half of all job openings during the last year required at least a bachelor’s degree for consideration.

Credentials aren’t the only quality of value.

Online programs are becoming more widely accepted by employers as more universities offer online options. Even so, professionals should be prepared to refute any doubts an interviewer may have about their education. This can be a key opportunity to explain the reasoning for choosing an online university, what that experience was like and how it helped shape critical skills.

Taking on a degree while balancing a full-time job, family duties and other common responsibilities is not an easy feat. Rather than dismiss an applicant because they attended school virtually, some interviewers may see the accomplishment as an asset. It can demonstrate that the applicant has the drive to overcome obstacles and the time management skills needed to stay on top of their work.

Online learners are often highly self-motivated since they cannot rely on in-person accountability from face-to-face learning. They can be more highly skilled with digital resources and communication since interactions with instructors and peers are fully remote. Online learning teaches students how to work remotely with a team, a critical skill that many people were forced to learn on the fly due to pandemic shutdowns.

How Do I Choose the School That Is Right for Me?

Depending on your field of interest, certain qualities can be more important to employers. Online education has plenty of advantages, but there are also some drawbacks. Basic practices can be missing from the online learning experience such as teamwork interaction and practical application of skills. Most reputable online universities are aware of these obstacles and have implemented extensive outreach programs to encourage collaboration and practice.

A growing number of online universities are combating these doubts by hiring practitioner faculty. At University of Phoenix, instructors are required to be actively practicing in their field. Instructors have an average of 26 years of working experience that they bring into the classroom to share with students. This helps graduates become prepared for the real-world application of what they are learning. Faculty members are also instrumental in developing the context-driven curriculum for courses.

Ask your employer about tuition assistance programs.

More often than ever before, online universities are partnering with businesses to fill workplace gaps left by advancement in technology or skill shortages. Major corporations know that by investing in their employees, they are investing in their own success. Any value added to the individual ultimately benefits the entire organization, and many businesses are implementing this theory into their hiring strategies. Companies across the country offer tuition assistance programs to provide an extended education to their employees for little to no cost.

According to Jay Titus, vice president of the Workforce Solutions Group at University of Phoenix, many employees are unaware of tuition assistance programs offered by their employers. By extending these programs to staff, companies demonstrate their support of internal advancement for their workers.

Get to know your options.

The first online schools were designed to open doors for those with busy lives and limitations, typically adult learners. Now online learning has been embraced by academic institutions serving students of all backgrounds and needs. Even some historically traditional universities have launched online degree programs aiming to bring access to students regardless of their situation. Here are a few online learning institutions to consider in your search:

University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is an online-based academic institution built to accommodate the needs of the working adult population. In 1976, Dr. John Sperling started University of Phoenix to provide adults with more options to achieve higher learning. University of Phoenix is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission hlcommission ) . Part of their mission is to make higher education accessible and affordable, and tuition prices are locked in from enrollment to graduation for each student. The Career Services for Life TM program offers career placement guidance and support for alumni beyond graduation. Through a convenient class framework and academic counselor-led support, University of Phoenix has more than a million alumni who have earned degrees to help them enhance their careers.

Arizona State University

While initially a brick-and-mortar campus, Arizona State University now offers more than 200 graduate and undergraduate degrees that are available completely online. Their electrical engineering program was ranked as #1 in Best Online Masters in Electrical Engineering Programs. Students can earn valuable degrees that can help land them careers in everything from computer science to urban planning. Arizona State University is recognized for its innovative partnerships such as the Starbucks College Achievement Plan.

Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a nonprofit, regionally accredited university that offers high-quality degree programs both on-campus and online. SNHU has evolved over its 80-year history. In 2009, the university shifted its focus to its online division, the College of Online and Continuing Education, in an effort to boost enrollment and graduation rates. By adjusting its format to meet the needs of adult learners, SNHU has built an online campus of more than 200 career-relevant degrees in everything from a Bachelor in Accounting & Finance to a Master in Screenwriting.

Capella University

Capella University is a great online option for anyone looking to advance within the world of business. Capella University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and also carries many other industry-specific program accreditations. The university has offered online degree programs for more than 20 years. Students can earn degrees across more than 50 programs to advance their careers such as a Bachelor of Science in Nursing to a Doctorate in Advanced Studies in Human Behavior.

Northeastern University

Northeastern University is a private institution that offers more than 80 degree or certificate programs online, with over 60 master’s programs available. Their online program operates with a format of experiential learning that networks students with partnered organizations in various industries. This Experiential Network allows remote students to gain real experience in their field of study, integrating classroom education with practical application. Using short-term projects, co-op opportunities and in-class case studies, Northeastern University students can apply the knowledge they gain in a hands-on way.

Strayer University