The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Drayson Little’s Soaring Career In The Dropshipping Business

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
MAY 2, 2021 12:29
(photo credit: DRAYSON LITTLE)
(photo credit: DRAYSON LITTLE)
Drayson Little is realizing his dreams at a very young age. He has become an inspiration to a number of young entrepreneurs around the world with his success story.
At 21 years old, Drayson finds himself living the life he had always dreamed of when he was a kid. He is currently building his empire of e-commerce stores, and he is also one of the youngest and fastest-growing dropshipping business owners in the e-commerce industry.
How Drayson Built His Business
Born in Vancouver, Canada, and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, Drayson Little had always dreamed of becoming a CEO. Keeping his eyes on the prize, he put in a lot of effort to realize his dreams.
The Story of Drayson Little
Drayson has finished school with a Bachelor of Science degree. It is quite unrelated to what he is engaged with at the present. Being involved in online business had always given him a lot of joy. As a kid, Drayson was enthusiastic about coming up with new ideas. He was innovative and had a love for marketing in high school, which turned out to be hugely beneficial for him, later in life.
Drayson’s parents have been supportive and encouraging throughout his business ventures. During his freshman year in college, Drayson found his passion for selling, so that led him to start his own online business. Drayson bought luxurious clothes and resold them.
The continual growth in passion for selling
Drayson consistently fueled his passion for e-commerce, so it eventually grew and developed. He is now the owner of several successful e-commerce websites selling all kinds of products. He has a wide range of products from kids’ toys to kitchen essentials. All of these, he delivers through dropshipping to his customers.
Dropshipping is a fulfillment method where the seller does not keep the products in stock. The seller buys the products from a third party when an order is placed in their store and ships it to the customer.
This type of e-commerce business needs less capital to set up and can be more rewarding if the right work is put into it. Drayson doesn’t have to spend money on a warehouse to stock inventory, and this is something he considers as one of the best benefits of running a dropshipping store.
Reasons for Drayson’s success
Hard work and determination are some of the critical factors that had led Drayson to his success. He also places a lot of emphasis on good customer service, creative and innovative marketing, and well-designed websites for ensuring success as a dropping business.
Drayson has acknowledged the importance of knowing which products to sell and which to stay away from. He believes that his advantage is his better understanding of people’s buying habits and offering them what they need the most. This was worked really well for him and has propelled his businesses, making him a millionaire at a young age. Drayson is very active on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram where he connects with his audience.
Conclusion
Drayson Little is an inspiration to many youngsters around the world. He talks about the importance of creativity and hard work to succeed in life. He is planning to take his businesses to the next level and wants to inspire many to follow him and be successful in life.
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs a Diaspora Affairs Ministry and Diaspora Jewry needs Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu needs to go, Israel needs a reset - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A hit-and-miss season

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': We are on the way to another Intifada - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

John Kerry’s anti-Israel stance speaks for itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by