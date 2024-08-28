El Al flies cheer team to Paris Paralympics

El Al, the official carrier of the Israeli Paralympic delegation to Paris 2024, has launched a unique initiative to support our athletes representing us overseas and make them feel at home, even when far away.

As part of a campaign that has been running across various media outlets in recent weeks, the company established the "Flag Team" – a cheerleading group composed of dozens of Israelis who will fly to Paris fully funded, to support the Israeli athletes at the Paralympic Games.

During the campaign, candidates wishing to join the team, which also includes several celebrities, were asked to submit a short audition video. Thousands of creative and emotional videos were sent to El Al, making the task of forming the team a challenging one. The selection process lasted several weeks, aiming to build the most suitable team to provide a boost to the Israeli athletes on the field – especially during these times.

(credit: EL AL)

The cheerleading team that was formed includes a diverse range of participants from Israeli society, including injured soldiers from the Swords of Iron war, survivors of the Nova music festival, children from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, volunteers working with disabled IDF veterans, and other representatives selected through the company's social media campaign, in collaboration with influencers and more.

Among the team members is Yonatan Ron, a 21-year-old from Tzoran who served as a combat medic and was injured in Jenin, losing his leg in the war.

Also joining are Adiv Ohayon, who was injured in Gaza and returned to fight; Adam Abramov, a lone soldier from Re'im injured in combat in Gaza; and Roi Ravid, who was injured three times during the fighting in Gaza and lost his close friend Inar Shapira, a Nahal Brigade fighter who saved the lives of seven people fleeing the Nova Festival and seeking refuge in the death shelter in Re'im. Shira Gabay, who survived Nova and the death shelter, also joins the team.

They will be joined by Eden Golan, Danit Greenberg, Liel Eli, Orel Tsabari, and Michael Lewis. The team members are divided into groups, ensuring that at every competition involving Israeli athletes, there will be a cheering squad in the stands. The groups have met several times to prepare for the flight and have undergone "cheer training" together.

(credit: EL AL)

THE INITIATIVE was accompanied by a large-scale campaign led by El Al's presenter, singer Hanan Ben Ari, and Paralympic tennis player and Roland Garros champion Guy Sasson. The campaign aimed to raise awareness of the importance of supporting those representing Israel abroad in competitions, performances, and other events, especially in light of the experiences described by those who have represented Israel on various stages worldwide, such as Golan at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Israeli Paralympic swimming team was the first to head to competitions in Paris on El Al flights. It includes 26-year-old Veronika Girenko from Haifa, who competed in the Paralympic Games in Rio and Tokyo; 24-year-old Ami Dadon from Kiryat Ata, who won two gold medals and a silver medal in Tokyo; and 24-year-old twins Ariel and Mark Malyar from Kiryat Motzkin, with Mark winning two gold medals and a bronze in Tokyo.

All swimmers are coached by Yaakov Bininson and train at the Ilan Haifa Club. Upon boarding the plane, they were greeted by the El Al flight crew, who reminded each of them how proud we all are and wished them success.

According to team member Assaf Yasur, a 22-year-old Israeli taekwondo fighter with both arms amputated, the support for the Israeli team is especially significant this year. Yasur compares it to the support Eden Golan received from the Israeli audience during the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

"As Paralympic athletes, it's important to us that companies and organizations stand behind us. This year, more than ever, Israeli support is significant, as we saw with Eden Golan at Eurovision,” Yassur said.

(credit: EL AL) “In the upcoming games, we will receive emotional support from the 'Flag Team' created for us by El Al, which will fund the flights of dozens of Israelis coming to cheer us on in the stands. It's touching to know that we'll have Israeli support in Paris. During these complex times, it's important for us to represent Israel with pride."

THE “FLAG TEAM" embodies the values of solidarity and unity that characterize Israel, especially during this period. The team members will not only represent support for the athletes but also the Israeli national resilience in these challenging times. El Al's initiative highlights its commitment to supporting Israeli athletes while playing a central role in flying both the team and the supporting audience to Paris.

El Al prioritizes supporting Israeli athletes as a core value. The team members will meet with the athletes, participate in special events, and offer support from the stands during the competitions. With the "Flag Team," the Paralympic athletes will be able to represent Israel on the international stage while feeling the warm embrace of home, even when its thousands of kilometers away.

Lee Ben Hamo, El Al's Marketing Communications Manager said, "After we all saw the boos that Eden Golan received on the Eurovision stage while representing Israel, and from the understanding that we don't want a situation like this to happen again when our athletes take the field, the idea of creating the 'Flag Team' was born – a team that will accompany the athletes to the games in Paris, cheer them on, and root for them, all in blue and white.

“The team includes about 30 Israelis flying to Paris funded by El Al,” he said. “They will attend the games, support the athletes from the stands, and give them a boost. The team members include young people injured in the 'Swords of Iron' war, Nova survivors, and representatives selected through social media activities, reflecting a mosaic that represents Israeli society today and in general.

“El Al wishes success to the athletes who make us all proud."

This article was written in cooperation with El-Al