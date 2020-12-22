The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Entrepreneur and Business Coach Luke Anderson Teaches Others How to Become a Self-Made Millionaire

Some of the first moneymaking ventures Luke went after were the buying and selling of cars and DJing at local house parties.

By PAUL LITMAN  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 08:57
(photo credit: LUKE ANDERSON)
(photo credit: LUKE ANDERSON)
Luke Anderson has seen quite a bit of success in his 31 years. He had created, and been personally involved in, over 40 businesses, all by the time he was 30. Even the failures among those helped Luke perfect strategies that would lead him to become the self-made millionaire that he is today. Even though he got a very early start as an entrepreneur, he now teachers others how to accelerate their own entrepreneurial growth to also become self-made successes.
As someone who is considered to be an expert in developing a successful business, Luke has been traveling all over the world to deliver his business guidance, investment advice, and growth strategies. Above all else, what Luke loves to do these days is to help others achieve their own success. This is where his passion meets his purpse.
Ever since he was very young, Luke has had a strong work ethic. He wasn't one to shy away from being a doer. This has helped him throughout his life path and led to many successes. Luke was also a skilled negotiator since persuading authorities to allow him to just attend high school three times a week, while working at a retail store for the rest.
Some of the first moneymaking ventures Luke went after were the buying and selling of cars and DJing at local house parties. He especially became passionate about music, and took things further with DJing, where he eventually ended up being a regular at a local night club. Luke would perform gigs at local events, nightclubs, and weddings under his DJ name LA Walker.
In 2008, Luke had achieved such success that he became the director at L.A. Entertainment and Production Inc. Two years later, he even became the director of the pop-rock group Scissor Sisters. Not too far after that, Luke would come across a golden opportunity. One of the local night clubs he would hire out DJs to went up for sale. Seeing a lucrative opportunity on the horizon, Luke, along with some of his friends, bought into it. In a way, he has come full-circle by owning the club he used to DJ at himself.
After that opportunity and success, Luke became emboldened and became a shareholder at several clubs, including Mama Africa Nightclub, Cartel Nightclub, Wilson’s Care, and others. His love of music ended up translating into a lucrative venture for him.
Music wasn’t the only industry he set his sights on, but it was his greatest passion. Today, one of the things Luke teaches other aspiring entrepreneurs is that passion helps fuel motivation. Luke has helped countless budding entrepreneurs get out of a place where they felt stuck and helped launch their businesses. He actively invites people to “join the hustle” and unlock the incredible success that is within their reach.
 
 


Tags music business Businessman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel’s success By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El Did Arab leaders learn from the mistakes before the Arab Spring? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
2 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by