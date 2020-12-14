The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Entrepreneur Brian Condenanza shares 5 tips to help entrepreneurs adapt to COVID-19

Brian Condenanza is an entrepreneur and angel investor who is great at seeing the potential in new industries and helping companies keep on track during these difficult times.

By PAUL LITMAN  
DECEMBER 14, 2020 09:11
(photo credit: BRIAN CONDENANZA)
COVID-19 has changed business as we know it, and that’s affected entrepreneurs especially hard. Brian Condenanza is an entrepreneur and angel investor who is great at seeing the potential in new industries and helping companies keep on track during these difficult times. Here are Brian’s tips for how entrepreneurs can adapt to the pandemic.
Find your own motivation.
It can be hard to get motivated during COVID-19. However, the best way to get work done is to figure out what motivates you as a person. “It might be bringing your idea out into the world like only you can,” said Condenanza. “Or maybe you love working with people or making art. It’s even okay if your goal is to make money! Just find a reason to get out of bed in the morning and start working.”
Plan your rebound strategy now.
The pandemic won’t be happening forever, so you need to figure out what you will do to rebound once things are back to normal. “Don’t wait to take this step. Do some planning. You don’t want to miss out on the business boom when the vaccine arrives.”
Be yourself.
“The world needs entrepreneurs with new ideas,” Brain said. “Don’t let the pandemic make you quit your dream or avoid trying a new idea.” Being an entrepreneur allows you to do stuff you love, and you shouldn’t lose sight of that.
Use this time wisely.
There are probably some parts of your business that aren’t happening right now, like in-person meetings or customers coming into your store. Now is the time to work on projects that have been put on the back burner. “Reevaluate how your brand is being presented and develop new systems and processes.”
Don’t quit.
It may be tempting to throw in the towel because of the virus. However, it’s only temporary, and you don’t want to throw away your dreams if you don’t have to. “Don’t get too discouraged. The economy will bounce back. Do what you have to to survive and look forward to the future.”
It’s not the easiest time to be an entrepreneur, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t possible. Brian Condenanza and other experts are moving forward, and if you don’t give up, you can, too.


