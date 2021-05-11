The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Entrepreneur Didi Wong Opens Up In Interview Sharing Her Secret to Success

By AVI STERN  
MAY 11, 2021 12:51
(photo credit: DIDI WONG)
(photo credit: DIDI WONG)
Didi Wong was born in Hong Kong, raised in England, and is now residing in Los Angeles. Didi is an international serial entrepreneur and angel investor with expert know-how in public speaking, communication, networking, start-up businesses, publicity, real estate and event planning.

Didi was awarded the highest level of achievement of the “Women of the Decade for Entrepreneurship and Venture Capital” from the Women Economic Forum. She’s also an international multi award-winning keynote speaker, Hollywood Film & TV Producer/ Financier, business mentor, speaking coach, interior designer, international best-selling author, and a devoted mother of four, which may be the most challenging job of all.

When asked how she manages four children under the age of ten, including a set of identical twins and multiple businesses, Didi says, “I love what I do! I’m excited to get up in the morning and go out there and make an impact! I get so much joy in connecting with people all over the world and changing lives!”

In 2020, Didi was featured in Oprah Magazine as a “Woman Who Means Business,” and it’s for a good reason. She is a woman who has her own hashtag #speedydidi!

“I’m so honored to be able to live this life. But at the end of the day, I feel like my secret sauce that makes me who I am and has helped me become successful is the fact that I’m just me. I don’t “put it on.” I enjoy connecting and talking with people no matter where they come from or what they do,” says Didi.

Being authentic may be Didi’s self-proclaimed secret sauce to success, but other people believe it’s her tenacity, persistence, and determination to never give up.

“I was throwing my 40th birthday party at my home, and for my birthday present, I asked people to write one word that describes me on a rock. And I received many beautiful adjectives that describe me. Things like enthusiastic, happy, stylish, helpful, kind, but the rock that stood out to me had three words written on it. And these three words changed my view of myself that day. The rock said, ‘Gets Shit Done.’

Reading that rock sparked an epiphany moment in Didi that has been fueling her fire to grow and get better as a person every day. Even when she does things like public speaking, where she has to face thousands of people staring up at her with judgement, her intense inner drive inside her pushes her to keep moving forward.

If you want to connect with Didi, you can visit her website.
