Jay was raised in New York and Florida and has been teaching people how to become financially literate in their business for some time now. Talking about the challenges he faces in doing so, Jay says, “Well, one of the first things I end up working on is something I didn’t know I would have to do.” When asked what that is his answer was surprising, “Well, people aren’t ready to be rich. They don’t believe that their business can make more than what they’d set out to achieve in their minds. As you can see, it can take quite some time for people to come to terms with their own potential. However, once they are able to overcome that obstacle, they become more focused than ever to understand and use the underlying economic capabilities of their business.”