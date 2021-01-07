The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Entrepreneur Josh Heller emphasizes the importance of creative entrepreneurship

"Our business is incredibly diverse," states Josh. "It takes tremendous thinking outside the box and ingenuity to meet our clients' needs.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JANUARY 7, 2021 10:05
(photo credit: JOSH HELLER)
Entrepreneurship is all about pushing the boundaries. When we step out of our comfort zones and explore our visions through creativity, we can build something truly unique, poised to take on a new world. Creativity should never be overlooked in business, and it is something that entrepreneur Josh Heller openly supports as one of his biggest drivers to success. Through imagination, anything is possible and creative entrepreneurship is undoubtedly on the rise.
Josh is the co-founder and CMO of Favored Nations and founder of HELLER PR, INC, specializing in business development, digital strategy, and branding in the fashion, music, film, tech, gaming, finance, and healthcare sectors. "Our business is incredibly diverse," states Josh. "It takes tremendous thinking outside the box and ingenuity to meet our clients' needs. Creativity is at the core of our business."
Working under such demands motivated Josh to view entrepreneurship in a different light. "The world is changing, and business has to change with it," explains Josh. "Creative entrepreneurship is not just about finding ways to increase your bottom line but figuring out how to have a positive and better impact on the world." Josh maintains that creative entrepreneurs hold the key to a better future for all of us.
"​We have to start thinking about how we can give back to each other by creating systems where no one is left behind," says Josh. "If my business doesn't promote dignity, respect, and love for everyone, then why did I do this in the first place?" Josh understands that you can not get bogged down so heavily in your mundane activities that you forget to explore the world and the passions that inspire you.
Josh’s love of the arts and humankind is evident in his work. From philanthropy to marketing, Josh uses his ideas to build community and connection. "My goal is always to make people feel that they are seen and being heard," says Josh. "It's about authentically connecting with others and telling them you understand." Josh genuinely cares about the world around him, and by stepping out of the traditional entrepreneurship box, he's been able to create sustainable practices we can all learn from.
 


