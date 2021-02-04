The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Entrepreneur Nes Velazquez Shares 5 Insights on Sound Investment Practices

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 07:35
(photo credit: NES VELAZQUEZ)
Financial stress is one of the main things that majority of the world population is going through. It is a cruel cycle of having to look for money and worrying that you don’t have enough money for all your needs, leave alone wants. Nes Velasquez, having seen this is very passionate about financial freedom.
Even though Nes didn’t come from a lot of money, or have a traditional business background, he has worked his way through learning everything he can and applying it to achieve success. In a similar way, he wishes that everyone can achieve financial freedom and be rid of worries pertaining to money.
Nes Velasquez has therefore embarked on a mission to educate people on financial literacy, using his platform on Instagram. He wants people to learn from his success, setbacks and everything he’s picked up along the way.
One of the insights that Nes wishes to share with people from all walks of life is the art of saving money. Savings give you some comfort, a cushion to fall back on when you need it. Secondly, information and education are crucial to success. Get in the habit of learning and applying what you learn.
Velasquez has found financial success in a market that is in a constant shift. He has mastered a unique approach which has seen him quickly make a name for himself in the trading world. His exploration into the foreign exchange markets using binary options trading have made him one to watch in the market. 
Another area of passion for Nes is time. He is deeply pained by the fact that people trade their time for money. It is his utmost wish that people will be able to break free from the slavery of owing money and have more freedom with their finances.
Lastly, as a father, Nes Velasquez hopes to see his children achieve the kind of success he has, without making the same mistakes he made. He says that being a father is his biggest financial journey. Through this, he wishes to impart to people the importance of striking a balance in your search for money and your family.
As Nes is still young, it’ll be interesting to see what new heights he scales. It is clear that his winner mindset is fueling him into achieving even more than he already has now.


