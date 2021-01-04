The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Entrepreneur Yemani Mason sheds light on his forthcoming book Lion Mentality

Yemani Mason has exhibited a tremendous grasp over the world of wealth and earned the reputation of an expert.

By AVI STERN  
JANUARY 4, 2021 21:18
(photo credit: YEMANI MASON)
(photo credit: YEMANI MASON)
The question to ask Yemani Mason is not if it is possible to juggle many hats. The question is - how many? As a founding member of the AEPI chapter and the Phoenician Investment Fund, reputed financial advisor, and CEO of four companies, including media and finance, entrepreneur Yemani Mason has exhibited a tremendous grasp over the world of wealth and earned the reputation of an expert. Now, with his forthcoming book Lion Mentality Yemani attempts to share the mental skill-set that made his success possible.
Lion Mentality makes for an interesting name. But for Yemani, it goes beyond that. It is an interesting idea, interesting enough to make him invest his life understanding and imitating it, and making it his own. “Lion Mentality is a book that will help people unleash the Lion within them. The Lion that is restricted in the tiny cage of a zoo can now come out into the open and reclaim his true identity – that of a leader and a winner, with intensified courage.” Talking about who it is specifically meant for, Yemani says, “I think it will be a worthwhile read for everyone but it will especially speak to those who are looking to acknowledge their hidden potential as individuals or businessmen, to seek and define their purpose.”
On asking Yemani if it is a biography of sorts, he says, “Well, in some sense, yes. But you see, it is the biography of my mind, my thought processes, range of emotions, and the role they played in my journey as an entrepreneur. I have faced challenges like any other entrepreneur. I have long come to understand that there are no guarantees in entrepreneurship. The only permanent thing is the will to go on. Every time I was beset with confusion and doubt, I would call out to my inner Lion and be lead by its superior strength. I would implement the will to turn things around.”
“To sum it up, I would say that Lion Mentality is a reminder of courage in dire times. A Lion is courageous not just because he is the king of the jungle but because he knows how to use his strength, wit, and pack to help him lead. As entrepreneurs, we may sometimes find ourselves surrounded by hyenas. But hyenas can only overcome the Lion when the Lion himself accepts his defeat.”
The Lion is a symbol of courage. While in the body it belongs to the great outdoors, for Yemani, one can call upon it’s spirit to restore order in the concrete jungle. That is the crux of Lion Mentality. Pre-book your copy today.
 


Tags Finance Ministry business finance Businessman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Praising the HMOs for Israel's COVID-19 vaccine success

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Blue and White vanishes with same speed it appeared - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ariel Harkham

Morocco: Israel’s bridge to the Muslim world? - opinion

 By ARIEL HARKHAM
Gilad Kabilo

How to lose an election in three easy steps - comment

 By GILAD KABILO
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: Inflation of new parties exposes system's ailments

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by