The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

EUFSC President Konstantin Ishkhanov: Next Classic Strings Competition to Be Held in Israel

By AVI STERN  
MARCH 29, 2021 12:28
(photo credit: EUROPEAN FOUNDATION FOR SUPPORT OF CULTURE)
(photo credit: EUROPEAN FOUNDATION FOR SUPPORT OF CULTURE)
 
The third edition of the ‘Classic Strings’ Violin and Cello International Competition will take place in Tel Aviv (Israel) from 9th to 23rd of May 2022. It will be an edition of great importance, premiering a new location for the distinguished event organised by the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC), led by its President Konstantin Ishkhanov. The jury includes some of the most accomplished violin and cello artists to offer world-class expertise and a wealth of experience. Following previous incarnations of the competition in Riga in 2018 and Vienna in 2019, Tel Aviv stands ready to host some of the finest young violinists and cellists from all over the world in 2022.
“Israel has a proven artistic legacy, with musicians travelling here from all over the world to communicate beautiful music to their audiences, whether through immigrating or being a visiting artist”, said Artistic Director Dmitry Yablonsky. 
Some of the most distinguished violinists and cellists of our generation have been invited to be part of the jury, and includes: Chairman of the jury, Marc-Olivier Dupin (France); Pierre Amoyal (France); Pavel Berman (Italy); Zakhar Bron (Germany/Switzerland); Ana Chumachenco (Argentina/Germany); Michael Guttman (Belgium); Michael Haefliger (Switzerland); Boris Kuschnir (Austria); Dora Schwarzberg (Israel); Maria Sozolobova (Switzerland) and Eduard Wulfson (Switzerland) for the violin category. Chairman of the Jury, Sir Clive Gillinson (UK); Boris Andiranov (Russia); Enrico Dindo (Italy); David Geringas (Lithuania/Germany); Julian Lloyd Webber (UK); Ralph Kirshbaum (US); Alexander Knyazev (Russia); Meehae Ryo (South Korea); Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi (Japan) and Hillel Zori (Israel) will serve on the jury for the cello department.
The competition includes world-renowned cellist Dmitry Yablonsky as its Artistic Director and Conductor, contemporary composer Alexey Shor (Composer-In-Residence) and the State Academic Symphony Orchestra of Russia "Evgeny Svetlanov", which will perform alongside the participants competing in the final round. 
The event will include both a violin and a cello competition, with the violin taking place from the 10th to the 23rd of May and the cello from the 9th to the 19th of May. They are each divided into three rounds and feature works by some of the greatest composers of the past: from Beethoven to Ravel, and from Schubert to Brahms, to name a few.
The total prize fund is €210,000, with two special prizes awarded each competition. The division of prizes is the same for both violin and cello competitions and is as follows: 1st prize, €50,000; 2nd prize, €30,000 and 3rd prize €15,000. There are special prizes for the best performance of a composition by Composer-in-Residence (€5,000) and for the five finalists who will each receive €1,000. Moreover, both winners of violin and cello departments will embark on a tour of 10 concerts, organised by the EUFSC, playing alongside world renowned orchestras. Some of the tour’s venues are: Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Wiener Musikverein in Vienna, Tonhalle in Zürich, Smetana Hall in Prague, Mozarteum in Salzburg and Grosser Saal in Berlin. 
The deadline for applications is the 10th of March 2022, and all applicants must be under the age of 35 at the date of the opening ceremony, taking place on the 9th of May 2022.
Konstantin Ishkhanov, President of the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC)

Konstantin Ishkhanov, President of the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC) ( Photo credit: European Foundation for Support of Culture ) Konstantin Ishkhanov, President of the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC) ( Photo credit: European Foundation for Support of Culture )
“I look forward to joining all these incredible young performers in Tel Aviv for this wonderful and exciting competition. It is of fundamental importance to continue our work promoting culture and celebrating the beauty of classical music across the globe, and I am delighted to see so many young artists dedicate themselves to classical music and participate in our projects with great enthusiasm. I am very proud of this initiative, and am sure it will prove itself to be a most worthwhile and successful venture.” said Konstantin Ishkhanov, President of the EUFSC.
For more information and details about the competition: Classicstrings



Tags music concerts in tel aviv Culture in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Prosecution was right to charge Yarin Sherf with rape of 13-year-old girl

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS
Lev Stesin

Middle East needs to think globally, but unite locally - opinion

 By LEV STESIN

Can Israel avoid a fifth election? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Political spins and positive spins

 By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by