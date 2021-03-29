The third edition of the ‘Classic Strings’ Violin and Cello International Competition will take place in Tel Aviv (Israel) from 9th to 23rd of May 2022. It will be an edition of great importance, premiering a new location for the distinguished event organised by the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC), led by its President Konstantin Ishkhanov . The jury includes some of the most accomplished violin and cello artists to offer world-class expertise and a wealth of experience. Following previous incarnations of the competition in Riga in 2018 and Vienna in 2019, Tel Aviv stands ready to host some of the finest young violinists and cellists from all over the world in 2022.

“Israel has a proven artistic legacy, with musicians travelling here from all over the world to communicate beautiful music to their audiences, whether through immigrating or being a visiting artist”, said Artistic Director Dmitry Yablonsky.

Some of the most distinguished violinists and cellists of our generation have been invited to be part of the jury, and includes: Chairman of the jury, Marc-Olivier Dupin (France); Pierre Amoyal (France); Pavel Berman (Italy); Zakhar Bron (Germany/Switzerland); Ana Chumachenco (Argentina/Germany); Michael Guttman (Belgium); Michael Haefliger (Switzerland); Boris Kuschnir (Austria); Dora Schwarzberg (Israel); Maria Sozolobova (Switzerland) and Eduard Wulfson (Switzerland) for the violin category. Chairman of the Jury, Sir Clive Gillinson (UK); Boris Andiranov (Russia); Enrico Dindo (Italy); David Geringas (Lithuania/Germany); Julian Lloyd Webber (UK); Ralph Kirshbaum (US); Alexander Knyazev (Russia); Meehae Ryo (South Korea); Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi (Japan) and Hillel Zori (Israel) will serve on the jury for the cello department.

The competition includes world-renowned cellist Dmitry Yablonsky as its Artistic Director and Conductor, contemporary composer Alexey Shor (Composer-In-Residence) and the State Academic Symphony Orchestra of Russia "Evgeny Svetlanov" , which will perform alongside the participants competing in the final round.

The event will include both a violin and a cello competition, with the violin taking place from the 10th to the 23rd of May and the cello from the 9th to the 19th of May. They are each divided into three rounds and feature works by some of the greatest composers of the past: from Beethoven to Ravel, and from Schubert to Brahms, to name a few.

The total prize fund is €210,000, with two special prizes awarded each competition. The division of prizes is the same for both violin and cello competitions and is as follows: 1st prize, €50,000; 2nd prize, €30,000 and 3rd prize €15,000. There are special prizes for the best performance of a composition by Composer-in-Residence (€5,000) and for the five finalists who will each receive €1,000. Moreover, both winners of violin and cello departments will embark on a tour of 10 concerts, organised by the EUFSC, playing alongside world renowned orchestras. Some of the tour’s venues are: Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Wiener Musikverein in Vienna, Tonhalle in Zürich, Smetana Hall in Prague, Mozarteum in Salzburg and Grosser Saal in Berlin.

The deadline for applications is the 10th of March 2022, and all applicants must be under the age of 35 at the date of the opening ceremony, taking place on the 9th of May 2022.