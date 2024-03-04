Europe's leading cloud telephony service, customised for Israel

A PBX phone system is the perfect solution for many businesses globally. A cloud PBX, also known as a Private Branch Exchange, is often offered through VoIP technology. With PBX system users typically get free access to a variety of features beyond standard calling. These features can vary but may include call forwarding, call waiting, voicemail, and conference calling. PBX phone systems do not require all the fixed phone equipment compared to more traditional hard wired phones. A PBX solution is one of the cheapest, most affordable ways to activate local or long-distance calls in and around Israel.

How to set up a business calling for Israel?

In order to make and receive low cost calls in and around Israel, you will need to ensure the following:

You have a good internet connection and access to a mobile device or laptop computer. You will need to set up and register with an established VoIP PBX phone system partner, ensuring the provider supports and offers Israel price plans.

Finding a PBX phone system provider who covers Israel

With a cloud VoIP PBX in place, users are able to make calls via the Internet. Zadarma is a globally recognised PBX vendor, offering a popular cloud PBX phone system. This ready to go, affordable phone system is simple to set up and comes with a variety of call management features, creating a versatile business phone system for growing businesses. Furthermore, Zadarma offers a variety of supporting feature benefits to their registered PBX users, and these include the following:

Virtual phone numbers

Cloud storage size for call recordings

Free speech recognition minutes within “Office”

Voice menus within PBX (IVR)

Video conference hosts

Video conference participants

Free incoming calls (except 800)

Per-second billing for outgoing calls

Concurrent outgoing calls

Free numbers porting or connection

Open APIs

Free callback widget

24/7 Customer support (by chat, tickets, phone)

Free integrations with popular CRM & ecommerce systems such as HubSpot, Salesforce, Shopify, Zendesk and more

Call transfer, call hold

Call recording, call routing

Speech analytics

Speech recognition

Video conferencing

Automatic call forwarding

Call coaching (call barging and whispering modes)

Free access to Teamsale CRM

Push messaging

Exclusively new Israel price plan

Zadarma has recently launched an exclusive range of new price plans covering Israel. These plans are flexible and affordable, allowing users to add additional parameters and features, subject to business needs. The "Israel" Office price plan are summarised below:

The Standard Israel price plan is 0$ per month per 5 users

The Office Israel price plan is 33$ per month per 10 users

The Corporation Israel price plan is 65$ per month per 20 users.

Zadarma is offering a 50% discount for the next 3 months to businesses who activate and sign up to the Office Israel price plan. Users can access this promotion through using the promo code "JerusalemPost"

Benefits of switching to a PBX phone for Israel business calling

Significant cost savings on Israel calling and maintenance

When you switch to a cloud PBX phone, all your communications are hosted in the cloud. When it comes to installing and maintaining the cloud phone system, Zadarma provides all the necessary setup guides that you can follow to quickly and easily configure the PBX. A VoIP provider like Zadarma offers 24/7 support services and will ensure your phone system is maintained and regularly updated. Depending on which Israel price plan you choose, will determine how much your monthly call fee will be. With Zadarma, you can access a 0$ per month contract for up to 5 users, and then pay a small monthly fee for additional users beyond the 5 users.

PBX users will often have access to virtual numbers. The cost saving reductions with a PBX and virtual numbers for Israel in place, are particularly significant for overseas call charges. For instance, if you are outside of Israel, your customers will only pay local call rates. Cost savings are one of the main benefits of a PBX phone system, as a cloud PBX will dramatically reduce call and overall communication costs, due to the improved allocation of resources, reduced ineffective man-hours, and improved customer satisfaction.

Improved customer experience

Customers of today have high expectations, particularly between business to business, often expecting a high level of customer service. They expect fast communications with efficient resolutions to their issues. Cloud VoIP phone systems provide your clients and customers with a wide range of features such as Interactive Voice Response (IVR), automated welcome messages, call forwarding, call recordings, and integration capability. Cloud phone systems can be updated quickly and regularly and provide a facility to monitor call agent performance and ensure compliance. Call centre and business managers can review the call analytics data and look to optimise call strategy or enforce more training to improve customer service standards as and when required. Additionally a cloud phone system allows for agents to work on the go, which avoids unanswered calls and provides a hugely flexible solution for hybrid working teams.

Easy integration & scalable

A cloud PBX is nimble and scalable, with limited limitations compared to traditional phone systems. Users can quickly and easily add phone lines, extensions and connect to mobile devices. For example, Zadarma allows you to link up to 20 numbers and lines from different providers to the PBX itself. It is simple to link external numbers. Zadarma’s PBX offers a variety of accessible APIs, allowing for easy integration with a variety of mainstream CRM systems and messaging solutions including Salesforce and MicrosoftTeams. Integration is the best way to maximise business productivity. It is highly advisable to integrate your PBX phone system with your CRM to enable you to control communication with clients through all stages of the sales process. This avoids unanswered calls. You will also benefit from a complete database of customers' contacts, as well as have a history of past communication. Zadarma offers free access and integration with their Teamsale CRM, to registered PBX users.

Business calling in and around Israel can be highly affordable with the right PBX phone system provider in place. It is important to select and switch to a VoIP vendor who offers an affordable, transparent calling tariff, covering Israel.

The Zadarma PBX phone system is a popular choice for Israeli businesses looking to make cost effective internal and external calls around Israel. Zadarma’s exclusive Israel price plan allows users to access the PBX, virtual phone numbers and local numbers at highly affordable rates. Zadarma has an exclusive discount available for the next 3 months. Through using the promo code JerusalemPost new users can gain 50% off the “Office” Israel price plan today.

This article was written in cooperation with Dmytro Tokar, CMO and co-owner of Zadarma