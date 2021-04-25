Fly Guy DC is a Radio Mogul in the Making

Radio and podcasts are catching a second wave as people are tuning into interesting conversations for passive listening while driving, cooking, or doing other activities. The extensive audience base that continues to grow has attracted a fresh crop of charismatic hosts who are firing up exciting shows. One such growing popular American host is Fly Guy DC. He is a radio and television host based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fly Guy DC started his career at a radio station in Atlanta after an unfortunate accident as a basketball player in his college days. He has graduated from the illustrious Clark Atlanta University with a degree in Criminal Justice. However, he later discovered his natural talent as a host. With no formal training or education in radio or hosting, Fly Guy DC managed to launch his career at Atlanta online radio station quite early. He climbed the ladder of success in merely two years. Initially, he began co-hosting a daily show in Streetz 94.5, and after recognizing his caliber he was asked to join another host for a primetime show.

At 29, Fly Guy DC is the youngest radio personality host for a Top 10 rated show in the primetime slot. His natural talent to handle crowds and make them groove with him listed him as the Top 20 Millennials in ATL in 2018. He has been gracing many events like music festivals, live concerts, etc. with loads of positive energy that is helping him connect with his audience.

This soon-to-be radio mogul in making has used the pandemic lockdown time to launch two digital platforms to fuel up his creativity. One of them is Storytime with Fly Guy DC and the other is Isolation Insider. Both these creative platforms have garnered millions of followers on Instagram and YouTube. Isolation Insider became an internet sensation overnight because Fly Guy DC has used this platform to engage in 30+ minute conversation with renowned personalities. So far, popular figures like Mulatto, YBN Nahmir, and YFN Lucci have graced his interviews engaging in in-depth conversations on different topics.

His digital platform Isolation Insider became such a craze among people that Fly Guy DC was featured on popular shows. One of his interviews went viral and was covered on The Neighborhood Talk and TheShadeRoom. He was also awarded an AT&T campaign in Atlanta where he got the opportunity to be a part of their extensive social awareness campaign as one of the most sought-after influencers on social media.

Fly Guy DC has a voice that moves the crowd and the energy to cheer them up. His natural talent and ability to pivot during uncertainty have earned him the fame he has now. He has already gained 100K+ followers on his personal Instagram account and over 7500 followers on his Facebook account. He also enjoys public attention on his YouTube account where his creativity grabs a lot of attention.