The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Frank Song, The Once Homeless Teen, Who Built A Multinational Investment Company

It is not often when you see a once-homeless teen who eventually goes on to build a multinational investment company.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
DECEMBER 14, 2020 09:29
(photo credit: FRANK SONG)
(photo credit: FRANK SONG)
It is not often when you see a once-homeless teen who eventually goes on to build a multinational investment company.
Early in Frank Song's life, his parents were often sick, so he needed to fend for himself from an early age. He spent most of his teen years borrowing clothes from friends and sleeping in his local Walmart.
During his university years, he operated a real estate business to finance his education, and within four years, invested $10 million into distressed real estate.
Even with all these setbacks and disadvantages, he eventually found his way into one of the most exclusive fields – Finance.
He began his career at the 130-year old investment bank Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) as a technology investment banker where he executed mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, and leverage buyouts. Then soon after, joined one of the most prominent and well-respected tech buyout firms as a private equity investor. There he worked with founders and CEOs of technology and tech-enabled services companies on potential investments to help grow their companies.
Today, Song is most known for building 8-figure businesses in what he calls "unsexy markets." Interestingly, he has also built these businesses against the typical Silicon Valley tradition of raising large amounts of investor capital. Instead, he claims he has never taken any investor money to build his companies.
When we pressed Song for why business owners choose to receive an investment from him, he answered, "Well, it's because I have a variety of experience that spans investment banking, private equity, real estate, sales, negotiating legal documents, operations, hiring, technology, and programming. The reason why this is important is because a business is a connected organization."
He further states, "many companies struggle to grow because they think of their company in terms of modularized 'departments.' As a specific example, the common problem is that the marketing department is often on an island of their own disconnected from the sales department. However, the customer's buying process starts with viewing the marketing and advertising, then continues with the salesperson, then ending with the product or solution delivery.”
Song then invited the following question, “If the buying process is one continuous process, how can you expect success if each department is not linked closely with each other?” He goes on to express, "This is where my understanding of so many different fields comes in and adds tremendous value to the businesses I invest in."
Song continued to communicate, "So when a business owner comes to me and says 'I want to increase sales,' 'I want to increase profits,' or 'I want to increase my market share,' well, there are many areas that need to come together to make that possible. The proper solution is multi-disciplined. Song shares the following example, "if someone wants to increase profits, then I need to build a detailed financial model for us to analyze the key areas of optimization of the business, then we need to think about all the ways available to optimize them."
He goes on to propose the following considerations, "should we change our billing model, or offer discounts and bundling? Maybe we could scale marketing or expand to other channels or change our sales team's compensation structure. Perhaps we can test new value propositions, acquire a competitor, or grow organically. What if we can integrate technology into the workflow or reorganize people's roles and responsibilities?"
Song concludes, "Then, of course, we need to build another financial model to analyze each proposed decision's impact and potential risks. In the end, it's usually a combination of solutions, since again, to increase profits, it's rarely just one department involved."


Tags business real estate online business
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by