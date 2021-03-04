The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Gabe Adzich Is One of LA’s Rising Stars in the Entrepreneurial World

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
MARCH 4, 2021 13:25
(photo credit: GABE ADZICH)
(photo credit: GABE ADZICH)
 
Los Angeles is a city that is teeming with entrepreneurs and startups practically everywhere you look. One of those entrepreneurs with two startups to his name is Gabe Adzich. At just 23 years old, Gabe is a relative newcomer to the LA startup and entrepreneur scene. However, he has already gained recognition, and is a rising star that is worth keeping an eye on.
Gabe got his entrepreneurial start while in college. Since then, he has founded two startups, namely KAFF Coffee and PRISM XR. These are early-stage startups, so Gabe is still building them out. However, they are gaining traction and he already has several clients, especially for PRISM XR.
Besides founding and running his own startups, Gabe is also involved in real estate investing, as well as investing in other startups he sees showing promise. Given how young Gabe is, his life as an entrepreneur is still in its early stages. He is always looking to push through the limits that others believe exist and prove them wrong.
The environment in Los Angeles is hyper-competitive. That means a young 20-something like Gabe may find it challenging to get momentum in this space. However, if someone has a good idea for a startup, or knows how to skillfully invest in one, they can quickly launch and swiftly move up the ladder of success. Gabe is someone who is wholly dedicated to being a successful entrepreneur. In fact, he has wanted to be one for a very long time. That is why he made a radical departure from playing Division 1 college basketball to being his own boss.
Ever since Gabe made the life-changing decision to follow his entrepreneurial drive, he has been placing considerable focus on his two startups. His real estate development and startup investments don’t require as much hands-on focus as his businesses do. That is why he is fixated on driving the success of his early-stage startups KAFF Coffee and PRISM XR. As a prudent entrepreneur, he understands the need to diversify in order to achieve balanced and stable success.
Gabe is becoming increasingly well-known as one of LA's top young entrepreneurs. While he may only be 23 years old, he has already achieved a remarkable amount for someone his age. That is thanks to his ambitious spirit and a strong drive to succeed no matter how many obstacles may be in his way. For him, limits are meant to be pushed through and transcended.
Gabe is demonstrating that he has the skills, passion, and dedication needed to survive and thrive in the LA entrepreneur world. Today, he is working alongside some of the most prominent executives in the world. 
Being an innovator at heart since he was a kid, Gabe has been sharing a message to other aspiring and new entrepreneurs that he wants to share far and wide. “Let’s innovate tomorrow, today.”


Tags startup los angeles Entrepreneur
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UTJ must apologize for deplorable attack ad on Reform Jews

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

Israelis, Palestinians need a reset in relations - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Efraim Inbar

Is Israel on collision course with Biden administration? - opinion

 By EFRAIM INBAR
Bernard-Henri Lévy

How Turkey's Erdogan conned ‘The New York Times’ - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THOMAS S. KAPLAN
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by