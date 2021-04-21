Over the years, young people have been the largest group of individuals reluctant to invest in the stock market. The majority of them view investing in the stock market as a thing of the older generation. Fear of losing money and the complex intimidating appearance of the world of stocks keep a lot of young people from engaging in it. But one young individual, Gavin Mayo, is leading the way in showing that success in the stock market is possible regardless of one’s age.

At only 19 years, Gavin Mayo is already winning big in the stock market. The major highlight is how fast he has been able to achieve success. Within his first month, he had made a six-figure earning and the future was already looking bright. He currently runs the biggest stock discord channel with his friend with whom they began the Discord journey.

Growing up, Gavin always had a love for stocks. At the age of 13, he was more fascinated with the stock market. He would spend most of his days watching YouTube stocks videos while messing around with stocks. Gavin officially started trading in the stock market after his freshman year. He would trade while in class and try to learn as much as possible about the stock market. Trading while still in college was proving to be challenging as it was not his main focus. He was a college athlete, and he worked hard to get a scholarship at a high-level Division 1 school for swimming. He was competing in swimming events as a college athlete for the University of North Carolina. He could not find the much-needed time to venture fully into stocks.

He found it hard to balance between being a college athlete and keeping up with the stock market. His time in the stock market gained a positive boost with the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As all forms of gatherings were restricted, he had a lot of time in his hands. Gavin had now found the time he needed to venture into the stock market. In one month, he had earned a lot of money and chose to teach others — something he truly enjoyed. His ambition to reach more people led him to TikTok as social media was the only viable option during the widespread lockdowns. Unknown to him was Discord, another social media platform that had a lot of potential for stocks. His attention to Discord was drawn by another stock discord group that brought him on board. He started working together with the group until he gathered enough knowledge of the potential of Discord for reaching stock investors. He shifted his focus from his TikTok account to Discord, and that's how he was able to gain over 50,000 followers within his first month.

By constantly teaching and sharing more on finance with an emphasis on stocks, his Discord grew to be one of the biggest stock discords globally. Currently, he is developing his website and mobile app for Luxury Equities, a business where his mission is to turn the equities of investors into luxuries. He wants to provide investors an easy way to find the best stocks and invest in them. Gavin foresees a lot of potential for Luxury Equities and wants to continue working on it.