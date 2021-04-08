The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Genius Entrepreneur Whose Mission Is To Create Financial Advancement

Spencer Vann believes with the power of SurplusFund.com could reunite billions of dollars for the people across the country

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
APRIL 8, 2021 14:40
(photo credit: SPENCER VANN)
(photo credit: SPENCER VANN)
 
Not everyone is capable of owning a house and many homeowners lose their house to foreclosure for not paying their mortgages. This includes Spencer Vann’s mother whose dream is to buy and own a home. She’s been renting for her entire life and she always dreamed of buying and living in her own house. This motivates him to get into the Real Estate world believing that he can get her mother a house or discover some connections with individuals that can help her. He was inspired to read Real Estate books and attended free Real Estate seminars. Spencer was 17 years old when he closed his first real estate wholesale deal. 
Spencer Vann, co-founder, and CEO of SurplusFund whose company mission is to help people grow their finances and provide hope to those people who have lost their homes to foreclosure or those owed money being held by the government. SurplusFund.com is money that is owed to someone after they get foreclosed. The company introduces the idea to property holders and schedules assessments and consultations with them is not just their main objectives, it also provides SurplusFund.com training to many entrepreneurs, especially real estate investors, to help them connect claims among property holders and banks or legal counselors while procuring through proficient expense charges.
The major turning point of Spencer Vann is when he emailed David Church asking him if he can attend the real estate meetup where David was hosting. He was 17 years of age around then and now they became business partners who built a multi-7 figure company. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Michael Jordan, John Rockefeller, Henry Ford, Kobe Bryant, Alex Becker, and Russell Brunson are among those individuals who inspired him in reaching the level of success that he achieved today. Also, he would like to share the lesson he learned from starting and growing a 7-figure education and coaching business when he was 19.
Here are the top 5 recommendations for Spencer’s ideal client who want to improve their life or business:
  • Hyper-optimization - 50-60% of his competition has stopped spending money on advertising during the covid-19 outbreak. But, he doubled down and spent more. 
  • Create a blue ocean - you can’t sell what anyone else is already selling. You have to be unique whether it’s your strategy, product, or traffic source. 
  • Extreme customer focus - the business is not designed to make you money. The business is designed to solve customer problems better than anyone else.
  • Majoring on major things - remember the 80-20 rule, focus on the 20% of the business that will produce 80% of the result. Use leverage.
  • North star alignment - understand the goal of the business, everyone in the team must be working towards a single end goal, otherwise, the business will get lost in limbo.
Spencer Vann’s major key to success is to focus on getting the best result for the customer, not making money, and be a world-class rockstar in one skill set.


Tags finance real estate ceo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Remember, appreciate Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Commemorating the Holocaust while building a more tolerant Middle East

 By HOUDA NONOO
Gil Troy

My father, my 91-year-old COVID-19 hero - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
4

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by