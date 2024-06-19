Getting to know Israel by train

One of the main advantages of traveling by train is the possibility of passing vehicles standing in traffic, waving them goodbye and enjoying the new book you just purchased. If you want to travel to the capital city of Jerusalem, stroll through the alleyways of Tel Aviv or visit the walls of Old Acre – do it by train. In preparation for the upcoming summer vacation, we have collected a variety of activities and entertainment venues for Jerusalem Post readers in each of the most sought-after cities in Israel. You are welcome to enjoy the beautiful views of Israel along the way or take a short nap, and leave the traffic jams on the road.

Jerusalem

Start with Israel’s capital city – Jerusalem. The Yitzhak Navon railway station in Jerusalem, which is one of the most innovative in Israel (and in the world), was built 80 meters underground. On the way to Jerusalem, you will pass the beautiful landscapes of the land of Israel with the newest electric train that travels through a network of bridges and tunnels. After disembarking at the train station and ascending to ground level, which is located adjacent to the Jerusalem Central Bus Station and the Chords Bridge, you can use the light rail or walk about 15 minutes to the Mahane Yehuda market. There, you will start the day with a culinary tour of the various restaurants and stalls the market offers.

With your stomach satisfied, continue your visit by taking the light rail to bustling Mamilla Boulevard for a pampering shopping experience, a tour of the Jewish Quarter, a visit to the archaeology museum located nearby, the Aish HaTorah Center, and, of course, a visit to the Western Wall. Just a short bus ride or a quick 15-minute walk from Mamilla Boulevard will bring you to the First Station complex. There you will discover a variety of shops and artists’ stands, a children’s park, and plenty of culinary options for lunch. From there, it is recommended to take a walk through the magical green gardens of Jerusalem – Bloomfield Garden and Liberty Bell Park. Don’t worry; throughout the week (except Tuesdays), there are also night trains to Tel Aviv and other areas of the coastline, so you can take your time and drink another glass of wine near the city walls before returning to your destination.

Acre

The train ride to Acre is a part of the train line connecting the country’s south and north, from Beersheba to Nahariya, via all the Tel Aviv stations. Acre features a number of fascinating activities. You can visit the Old City located on the city’s beach, wander between historical buildings and beautiful alleyways, and tour the Knights’ Halls using an audio guide for the entire family and see the Templars Tunnel - a remnant of the Templar Order that operated in Acre since 1187, when the Templar guards were expelled.

Later, you can visit the Ramchal Synagogue and the walls of Acre that surround the Old City and are remnants from the Ottoman period. Take a culinary tour of the Acre market and enjoy a selection of delicacies, from falafel and local hummus to fresh Ottoman pastries, coffee, knafeh, and other hot and sweet pastries. Those who want to be indulged can find a number of Turkish baths (hammams) scattered throughout the Old City that will provide a relaxing and refreshing experience. For a refreshing end to your day trip, there are many bars located at the port of Acre. Don’t worry! You can board the night trains in Acre station as well and arrive at various stations along the coastline to Ben Gurion Airport, so you can continue the relaxing atmosphere from the hammam and take your time before traveling back.

Haifa

From Haifa Central Station HaMifratz (which currently includes most of the means of transportation in Israel: trains to the coastal line and the Jezreel Valley, cable car, buses, and Haifa’s famous Metronit), you can board the cable car that connects the center of the bay to the edge of Mount Carmel adjacent to Haifa University. At the university, you will find the Hecht Museum, which features a number of different exhibitions and displays, including an exhibition of ancient industries and crafts, the ancient ship from Ma’agan Michael, works from the Hecht family’s art collection, and more. After descending from the mountain, you can continue by train to the Bat Galim station, and, from there, reach the ancient Stella Maris Monastery, which includes a monument to the soldiers of Napoleon’s army. Near the monastery, you will find restaurants with a beautiful view of the city of Haifa and then descend by cable car and end the day laying on Haifa’s beautiful beaches.

Another option for a trip to Haifa is to arrive at the Haifa Center HaShmona station. From there, start the day at the Haifa Museum of Art – a three-story museum that presents exhibitions of contemporary and modern art by Israeli and international artists. After that, continue wandering around the Wadi Nisnas Market and enjoy a variety of culinary stalls for lovers of fresh and local food. Continuing on foot to the nearby German Colony, you will pass through charming Templar buildings from the 19th century and reach the place to which no visit to Haifa is complete without – the beautiful Bahai Gardens, which also includes a spectacular view of the entire city of Haifa. Night trains also operate in Haifa, and if you want to return to the center in one of them, you will have to go to the Haifa Center HaShmona station or Haifa Hof HaCarmel.

Beit She'an (White Falls and Nahal HaKibbutzim)

For the brave travelers among you who want to go on an adventure with the whole family and enjoy the spectacular nature that the north has to offer, we suggest the Valley Line that leaves Haifa Center HaShmona and includes four train stations: Yokneam-Kfar Yehoshua, Migdal HaEmek – Kfar Baruch, Afula, and Beit She’an. The Valley Line is part of the historical Hejaz Railway that operated in Israel at the beginning of the 20th century and connected Damascus in Syria with the city of Medina for the Haj. The line resumed operations in 2016 and today connects the communities of Emek HaMayanot to Haifa and the center of the country. You can reach the end station of the Emek – Beit Shean line by train, and from there, take Bus Line 19 that reaches the Ein Hanatziv junction, from where you can reach the magnificent white waterfalls on foot and splash in the spring with a lovely picnic. Another place that can be reached from Beit She’an is Nahal HaKibbutzim, which is reached from the station by boarding Bus Line 412, which reaches the Tzomet Hamesilot. From there, continue on foot to the west. It is possible to go directly to Nahal HaKibbutzim or alternatively hike a little further and start the tour in Sachne.

Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv has four train stations, and in each of them, you can enjoy different and varied activities that the city has to offer. From the Tel Aviv University Station, you can visit Hayarkon Park for a light morning picnic, and then go up on a hot air balloon in the park, which provides a view of the entire White City. If you fancy shopping (and cool air-conditioned entertainment), you can get off at the Tel Aviv HaShalom station and enjoy a variety of different shops and entertainment at Azrieli Mall. For those willing to give up the air conditioning in Tel Aviv’s hot summer, you can check out the Sarona Market just a few feet away and enjoy fine culinary dishes. Near the station, a scooter or bus ride away, stroll along Rothschild Boulevard, view the architecture in the Neve Tzedek neighborhood, tour Tel Aviv’s beaches, and take a culinary tour of the Carmel Market. Please note that night trains stop at Tel Aviv Savidor Central Station only.

Beersheba

Israel’s capital of the Negev has two large train stations, Beersheba North (University) and Beersheba Center. There is an impressive science museum in the Old City of Beersheba that combines a playground and interactive activities suitable for the whole family. You can reach the museum by train to the Beersheba Center station and take a short, five-minute ride on Bus Number 8 to Carasso Science Park. Another museum is next to the park – the Negev Museum of Art, where you can enjoy local exhibitions by Israeli artists. Nearby, you will find the Museum of Islamic and Near Eastern Cultures, which presents changing historical and contemporary exhibitions. In the Old City of Beersheba, beyond the museums, you can also find dozens of local restaurants and cafes. How will you make the trip?

In Israel, travel by public transportation is done with the Rav-Kav card, which can be purchased at designated kiosks (a list of Rav-Kav issuing stations can be found on the ravkavonline.co.il website). Rav Kav cards can be loaded with accumulated value or a daily pass and used for travel throughout the country by train and other means of public transportation, conveniently and easily. Before boarding the train, it is recommended to check travel times through the Israel Railways website/app, by calling the customer service center available at *5770 or via WhatsApp – 052-3273570. Information regarding additional public transportation lines can be obtained from the Ministry of Transport hotline at *8787.

