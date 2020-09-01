Gindi TLV – A city within a city

The pulse of life in the heart of Tel Aviv is energetic, cosmopolitan, and colorful. From the sprawling and lively Sarona Market to the Bauhaus architecture and beautiful people of Rothschild Boulevard, the city’s center is always buzzing. Culture fills the city’s center, with Habima, Israel’s world-class national theatre, the Tel Aviv Cinematheque, and the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, all nearby. Trendy restaurants, coffee shops, and boutiques dot the area, and when you need to cool off, the Mediterranean is just a short ride away.

If you are interested in the authentic Tel Aviv experience and are looking for a place to call home in the heart of the city, consider Gindi TLV. Located at the bustling corner of HaHashmonaim and Carlebach Streets in Tel Aviv’s center, Gindi TLV is an established, thriving project with thousands of satisfied residents in the center of a vibrant, urban area.

Photo Credit: www.ando-studio.co.il Gindi TLV is a vast complex – a city within the city – that includes ten 14-story buildings, and four 48-story towers. At the center of the complex is a 15-dunam (15,000 square meters) green park filled with walking paths, playgrounds and fountains. Underneath the park is the TLV Fashion Mall and a three-level local country club, which Gindi TLV residents can join. Public transportation is plentiful and accessible, and the Tel Aviv light rail, which is under construction, will have two stations in the area.

More than 500 stylish three and five-bedroom apartments are available in the four 48-story luxury towers that recall the best architectural style of a Manhattan high-rise. All apartments include a balcony, and the unique design of Gindi TLV affords an unobstructed view, providing residents with their choice of an urban, sea or park vista. Each of the four towers has a magnificent lobby with 15-meter-high ceilings. The four-tower complex features a wide variety of amenities, including a residents’ lounge that is ideal for events, meetings, and informal get-togethers in Tower One, state-of-the-art children’s clubs with Gymboree and Xbox video game systems in Towers One and Two, a huge fitness room with the latest in exercise equipment in Tower Two, and a rooftop swimming pool, exercise room, and bar atop Tower Three. Gindi TLV is maintained and operated by a professional management team and provides 24/7 security and expansive underground parking.

Young families, working couples, and active retirees – all are among those who enjoy living at Gindi TLV. Top-quality pre-schools, elementary schools, and high schools are close by, along with the freedom and safety that children enjoy in Israel.