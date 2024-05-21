Global Breakthrough In Anti Aging Treatments Nuna Review

A global innovation in anti-aging treatments: a Nobel Prize winner, scientists from the Technion and research at Harvard have brought home a device that will change everything you knew about refreshing and firming facial skin... and of course it's Israeli

A home medical anti-aging device with technology developed at NASA and researched at Harvard

You can't escape it; time leaves a mark on our faces. To blur the age, fatigue, and stress, which have burned pigmentation and wrinkles in our skin, we pin our hopes on every advertisement that markets the most innovative cream or serum, rush to pharmacy chains, and load our home shelves with series of anti-aging products, from the best and most prestigious cosmetic companies, and then find out again, that it doesn't work at all.

Unfortunately for us, we turn to more invasive options such as Botox, knowing that each time we will inject ourselves with toxins that will only last for a few months and will eventually reduce our facial expressions. But between us, not all of us can pay thousands of shekels several times a year, and besides, we still want to look authentic.

(credit: PR)

Woman, start looking younger

"The world belongs to the young." This saying may sound archaic, but it will always remain relevant. When you look young, life and vitality burst out of you, and all the doors are opened for you, because everyone wants you.

Women should always look ageless. Look at Hollywood stars, they are put under tremendous pressure to look exactly as they looked a decade ago, their bodies should remain slender and thin, even if they have been through three births, and their faces should look smooth like a girl's face, whose whole life is still ahead of her.

About a quarter of women in Israel turn to aesthetic intervention, and about 40% of them consider having aesthetic intervention in the future. Why? The requirement to look young is not only for Hollywood stars. It is for all women, without exceptions.

(credit: PR)

They want beautiful packaging, and in the meantime, they pay and cry

Nature has its own rules, it has no mercy on us, not only does time give us wrinkles and leave spots on us, but also the Israeli climate - the strong rays of the sun, the dust, and the air pollution that we are all exposed to, living in a pressure cooker, and then at the end of the day we look in the mirror, and our stomach turns when we discover another dynamic wrinkle, which was not there a week ago, or a wrinkle that has become more prominent. What are we asking for altogether? To feel that there is a full life inside us, and to go out into the world that awaits us with confidence and pride, and yes, that everything will also be beautifully packaged for us.

For our packaging to be particularly aesthetic, we are ready to follow a sea of advertisements, which sell us the hope that if we only pay hundreds of shekels for every innovative cream that comes out, we will literally apply the essence of the fountain of youth to our faces, and tomorrow we will wake up young and beautiful like Bar Refaeli. But the painful truth is that we pay and believe until time passes and we realize that we threw away the money, and wasted the time, and meanwhile, we continue to get wrinkles, also from frustration and disappointment.

(credit: PR)

For more information about the device that will rejuvenate your facial skin, click here»

It's time to celebrate - a small, smart, and groundbreaking device is born

But don't despair! Technology has cooked up a solution for us that works perfectly. Not surprising at all that the startup nation is the one at the forefront of the skintech and antiaging world. All the unfulfilled promises, and the feelings of disappointment and frustration that followed, can be locked in a safe because it's time to celebrate. A technological device has come into the world that has brought us real news and results we can all see from the very first moment.

One of the oldest and pioneering companies in the field of skin care is Premier, which has gained great appreciation and respect in the world, thanks to its innovation. What led the Premier's cosmetic laboratories is a winning combination of the elements of nature with the most advanced technologies. This combination brought good news to the skin care field, and hundreds of thousands of the company's customers will testify to that.

The idea of winning combinations is also reflected in Premier's research and development worlds. For three years, the best minds worked - Premier's engineers and scientists in conjunction with researchers from the University of California, Berkeley - and "concocted" for us Nuna - a breakthrough anti-aging device - small, smart, convenient, and applicable at home, which was approved by the FDA, and therefore, it is not surprising that Nuna received the highest level of safety. To create Nuna, advanced technology was used that was created by the space agency NASA.

10 minutes of quality time and let the magic work, the results will come quickly

Nuna's charm, apart from the elegance of its design, is that the results of its use are immediately visible and long-lasting. Do you have wrinkles and expression lines? Pigmentation? Enlarged pores? Nuna will improve them all, and if you have both wrinkles and enlarged pores, then you only need one device to solve two problems at once.

So how does this magic work? All you have to do is spare 10 minutes of quality time with Nuna three times a week. After a thorough cleansing of the face, when Nuna's head warms up, put Nuna on your face, and advanced red and infrared light technologies start acting on the skin. Besides the fact that this ritual is pleasant and fun, the heat encourages the production of collagen and elastin, which result in youthful and glowing skin. The visible result is the firming of the skin and blurring of pigmentation, wrinkles, and expression lines.

The rumor about the groundbreaking technology made its way to Harvard University, and in a scientific study on the technology on which Nuna is based, the results showed that among 90% of participants, there was a real improvement in the texture of the skin: shrinking of pores, reduction in pigmentation, and a real improvement in the appearance of wrinkles.

Nuna is "by far" the best thing that could happen to us. A few minutes of quality time with it, and we return to looking young and full of life, and the vital skin that is reflected back to us in the mirror, fills our hearts with joy and confidence, which we always wished for. Undoubtedly, we have reached a time when our quality of life is increasing.

In conclusion, if you want fresh facial skin, with a young and taut appearance, without surgery and pain - and if you really don't feel like paying thousands of shekels for invasive treatments - Nuna is the anti-aging device you need.

For more information: Nuna

Contact: anat@premier.org.il

This article was written in cooperation with Premier