Happy Jewelers: Welcoming Customers to Their Family and Changing the Game

“Jewelry makes people happy, and we want to make people happy,” Gabe states. “So, while we know Happy Jewelers can sound corny, we love it, and our customers do too.” Keeping customers beyond satisfied has been a staple of Happy Jewelers’ business model. “We continue the family tradition of providing the same superb quality, customer service, value, and level of care,” Gabe says. Adhering to the individual requests and needs of every customer allows for Happy Jewelers to provide a one-of-a-kind experience and product for their clients. As a client, you won’t receive anything less than perfection.

On top of exceptional customer service, Happy Jewelers and the Arik brothers always expect the highest quality of product and work from themselves in order to create high-end pieces for their clients. “We hand pick each diamond and source gemstones and precious metals from quality suppliers,” Gabe shares. “We demand the best, so we offer unsurpassed quality at wholesale pricing, directly from our factory to you.” Happy Jewelers does not outsource the manufacturing of their products; doing so eliminates risk and allows for the utmost control and perfection for every piece of jewelry the company creates. “We own our own manufacturing facility in Downtown Los Angeles, so we control the quality, timing, and pricing,” Gabe says. Not many companies, especially in the jewelry industry, can say that.

Touted as the best jeweler in Orange County, Happy Jewelers has used the combination of their exquisite products and wondrous customer service to serve clients from all walks of life. Some of their celebrity clients include NFL star Chase Young and Country artist Jon Pardi, World Series champion and Cy Young award-winning pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw, and former National League MVP, and World Series champ Cody Bellinger, among many others.