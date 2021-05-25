The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Happy Jewelers: Welcoming Customers to Their Family and Changing the Game

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
MAY 25, 2021 10:53
(photo credit: HAPPY JEWELERS)
 
“Our core value is customer service, and part of that experience is our diamond specialists getting to know the customer on a more personal level.” This is the intent of Happy Jewelers’ owners, Gabe and Danny Arik, with every customer interaction. As children growing up in Istanbul, Turkey they gained insight watching their father build his jewelry business, instilling their work ethic and emphasis on customer satisfaction. 
Isa Arik, Gabe and Danny’s father, started his own jewelry business in 1973 in Turkey and eventually moved his family and the company to the United States, Los Angeles specifically, in search of the American Dream. Passing on his in-depth knowledge of business, business model, and passion for jewelry, the brothers decided to pursue and open their very own jewelry store, Happy Jewelers. Although it took Gabe going to college and walking out after 20 minutes in his first class, following in their father’s footsteps was always inevitable. When Gabe and Danny began running the business, it was a small booth inside a jewelry mart in Fullerton, CA. Now, with time and the exceptional business mindset of the Arik brothers, what was once a small, half booth inside a jewelry mart, has grown to become its very own store in sunny Southern California, located at 1565 S Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92832.

“Jewelry makes people happy, and we want to make people happy,” Gabe states. “So, while we know Happy Jewelers can sound corny, we love it, and our customers do too.” Keeping customers beyond satisfied has been a staple of Happy Jewelers’ business model. “We continue the family tradition of providing the same superb quality, customer service, value, and level of care,” Gabe says. Adhering to the individual requests and needs of every customer allows for Happy Jewelers to provide a one-of-a-kind experience and product for their clients. As a client, you won’t receive anything less than perfection. 
On top of exceptional customer service, Happy Jewelers and the Arik brothers always expect the highest quality of product and work from themselves in order to create high-end pieces for their clients. “We hand pick each diamond and source gemstones and precious metals from quality suppliers,” Gabe shares. “We demand the best, so we offer unsurpassed quality at wholesale pricing, directly from our factory to you.” Happy Jewelers does not outsource the manufacturing of their products; doing so eliminates risk and allows for the utmost control and perfection for every piece of jewelry the company creates. “We own our own manufacturing facility in Downtown Los Angeles, so we control the quality, timing, and pricing,” Gabe says. Not many companies, especially in the jewelry industry, can say that.
Touted as the best jeweler in Orange County, Happy Jewelers has used the combination of their exquisite products and wondrous customer service to serve clients from all walks of life. Some of their celebrity clients include NFL star Chase Young and Country artist Jon Pardi, World Series champion and Cy Young award-winning pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw, and former National League MVP, and World Series champ Cody Bellinger, among many others.
Even with celebrities on their client list, no customer takes priority over another. Whether you are buying the most expensive piece or not, the same exceptional service is experienced at Happy Jewelers. “We are a family. We treat our team members and our customers as if they are walking into our home,” Gabe reiterates. Operating as a family business also means including customers as family. This ideal can be seen in the customer service and welcoming atmosphere that Gabe and Danny Arik provide at Happy Jewelers.
Reporters' Tweets

