The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Hayden Bowe explains the benefits of integrating weightlifting into sports

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
MAY 12, 2021 10:38
(photo credit: HAYDEN BOWE)
(photo credit: HAYDEN BOWE)
 
Hayden Bowe has attained immense success in his field of professional weightlifting and powerlifting, evidenced by the numerous competition records he has set at multiple events, as well as the thousands of people that have benefited from his fitness training. Bowe is also the co-founder of the Hybrid Performance Method, the method rotates between 4 and 5 training days per week, the program integrates weightlifting, powerlifting, as well as bodybuilding. Bowe co-founded the Hybrid Performance Method was his girlfriend and fellow powerlifting champion, Stefi Cohen. Bowe started training at a young age, he was fortunate enough to have the tutelage of various weightlifting and powerlifting champions- Hungarian national weightlifting champion Steve Sandor is a former noteworthy trainer.
Bowe trained a wide spectrum of different athletes, from fitness enthusiasts to young athletes who aspired to be professional hockey players. Bowe has a vast background in hockey, he grew up in Canada where hockey is the most popular sport, beginning his training at the tender age of 4. He eventually began incorporating weightlifting into his training regimen as a means to be more competitive with some of the bigger athletes his age when he was only 10 years old. He believes that weightlifting is critical for young athletes to supplement their sport, and that they should always make sure to see a specialist for their respective sport, rather than a general trainer. 
Bowe says that the most common misconception for young athletes that seek to add weightlifting to their regimen is the risk versus reward factor, mainly, debunking the myth that weightlifting can stunt a young athlete's growth. He keys in on the importance of technique, as overcompensating with other muscle groups to lift a difficult weight can lead to adverse effects. He says that if an athlete is to fail lifting a certain weight, they must fail because they weight is too heavy, rather than because of incorrect technique. He also says that weightlifting must be specific to the sport itself, citing an example that hockey players must do broader and more introductory movements that still require speed and power. He urges such athletes to be efficient in their training, using their time wisely, as opposed to sacrificing 6 months in the gym to learn how to do a snatch. He also emphasizes that parents of such young athletes to make sure that the risk versus reward for weightlifting be sustainable, benefitting them continuously in the long-term, as opposed to quick short-term benefits. He says that as long as young athletes avoid very heavy weights, train with proper oversight, and have a proven coach by their side, weightlifting will only serve to benefit the young athlete in their respective sport.
Bowe also explains how the genetic predisposition of a young athlete's body dictates what sport is ideal for them, if they are below 6 feet, but have big legs with quick twitch muscles, soccer may be the best sport. If they are in the 6-1 to 6-3 range with wide shoulders, and are much larger than their counterparts, a sport like football may be their best bet. A tangible example of Bowe’s opinion can be seen in Hall of Fame athletes like Dirk Nowitzki and Drew Brees. Dirk Nowitzki was a top ranked tennis player in Germany when he was 16, but because he was 7 foot tall, his coach told him that he would need to switch sports. He started playing basketball, he was known for having one of the purest shooting strokes in the NBA, as his great hands and feel for the ball that he developed playing tennis served him extremely well. He was the NBA MVP when he led the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA Championship years ago. Drew Brees is an NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion Quarterback who played for the New Orleans Saints, he grew up playing tennis with famous tennis player, Andy Roddick, during his youth in Nebraska. His impeccable foot work was a great asset for tennis, and translated seamlessly to the quarterback position in the NFL. Although Brees does not have the prototypical size for an NFL quarterback, he is known for having the best footwork, compensating for his lack of size. Another great example is the young upstart tennis player taking the world by storm, Jannik Sinner. Sinner originally trained to be a professional skiier before eventually transitioning to tennis, he quickly rose up the ranks on the ATP tour and is currently a top 20 player. Many tennis critics believe he will be a future top 3 player and grand slam champion. His skills from skiing were perfectly suited for tennis, as it requires great leg strength, as well as nerves of steel. Sinner is known in the tennis world for his calm demeanor and ability to perform in pressure moments. These great athletes serve as perfect examples for Bowe’s statement that some people are natural athletes, and that upon switching sports, they inherently have a natural advantage in their new sport, one that has carried over from their past sport of choice. 
Although it has become popular for parents to put their kids in different sports at a young age, Bowe says they must stick to one sport instead. When he played hockey, the season was year-round, so he didn’t have time to focus on learning new techniques and movements associated with other sports- those that could ultimately hinder his progress as a hockey player. Regardless of the fact that it is good to let young athletes experiment with numerous sports to identify what skill sets and genetic predisposition suit the sport best, Bowe believes that sticking with one sport and supplementing it with weightlifting is the superior choice. He has firsthand knowledge as he started out playing hockey, and the grit and determination translated well to his professional weightlifting career. When playing hockey, players often exert vast physical strength battling for the puck against the boards, it takes great strength and mental fortitude to prevail against other players, a similar skillset that is required when lifting massive weights and finding that sixth or seventh gear to get one more lift in- especially when the body is tired. 
Bowe has experience in all aspects of fitness, from training others to becoming a champion himself. He is the ideal candidate to give advice on fitness and weightlifting, as he has been involved in this industry his entire life. 
To learn more about Hayden Bowe, follow his Instagram @hayden.bowe
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

It's time to stand with Israel against Hamas rockets - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MK Sharren Haskel (Likud)

HRW exploits human tragedy to further its political agenda - opinion

 By SHARREN HASKEL

Seeing the news in Israel from the outside - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
4

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
5

Who won? WATCH dance-off between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers on border

ONE OF many identical Egyptian border outposts positioned at regular intervals along the fence.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by