Hayden Bowe has attained immense success in his field of professional weightlifting and powerlifting, evidenced by the numerous competition records he has set at multiple events, as well as the thousands of people that have benefited from his fitness training. Bowe is also the co-founder of the Hybrid Performance Method, the method rotates between 4 and 5 training days per week, the program integrates weightlifting, powerlifting, as well as bodybuilding. Bowe co-founded the Hybrid Performance Method was his girlfriend and fellow powerlifting champion, Stefi Cohen. Bowe started training at a young age, he was fortunate enough to have the tutelage of various weightlifting and powerlifting champions- Hungarian national weightlifting champion Steve Sandor is a former noteworthy trainer.

Bowe trained a wide spectrum of different athletes, from fitness enthusiasts to young athletes who aspired to be professional hockey players. Bowe has a vast background in hockey, he grew up in Canada where hockey is the most popular sport, beginning his training at the tender age of 4. He eventually began incorporating weightlifting into his training regimen as a means to be more competitive with some of the bigger athletes his age when he was only 10 years old. He believes that weightlifting is critical for young athletes to supplement their sport, and that they should always make sure to see a specialist for their respective sport, rather than a general trainer.

Bowe says that the most common misconception for young athletes that seek to add weightlifting to their regimen is the risk versus reward factor, mainly, debunking the myth that weightlifting can stunt a young athlete's growth. He keys in on the importance of technique, as overcompensating with other muscle groups to lift a difficult weight can lead to adverse effects. He says that if an athlete is to fail lifting a certain weight, they must fail because they weight is too heavy, rather than because of incorrect technique. He also says that weightlifting must be specific to the sport itself, citing an example that hockey players must do broader and more introductory movements that still require speed and power. He urges such athletes to be efficient in their training, using their time wisely, as opposed to sacrificing 6 months in the gym to learn how to do a snatch. He also emphasizes that parents of such young athletes to make sure that the risk versus reward for weightlifting be sustainable, benefitting them continuously in the long-term, as opposed to quick short-term benefits. He says that as long as young athletes avoid very heavy weights, train with proper oversight, and have a proven coach by their side, weightlifting will only serve to benefit the young athlete in their respective sport.

Bowe also explains how the genetic predisposition of a young athlete's body dictates what sport is ideal for them, if they are below 6 feet, but have big legs with quick twitch muscles, soccer may be the best sport. If they are in the 6-1 to 6-3 range with wide shoulders, and are much larger than their counterparts, a sport like football may be their best bet. A tangible example of Bowe’s opinion can be seen in Hall of Fame athletes like Dirk Nowitzki and Drew Brees. Dirk Nowitzki was a top ranked tennis player in Germany when he was 16, but because he was 7 foot tall, his coach told him that he would need to switch sports. He started playing basketball, he was known for having one of the purest shooting strokes in the NBA, as his great hands and feel for the ball that he developed playing tennis served him extremely well. He was the NBA MVP when he led the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA Championship years ago. Drew Brees is an NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion Quarterback who played for the New Orleans Saints, he grew up playing tennis with famous tennis player, Andy Roddick, during his youth in Nebraska. His impeccable foot work was a great asset for tennis, and translated seamlessly to the quarterback position in the NFL. Although Brees does not have the prototypical size for an NFL quarterback, he is known for having the best footwork, compensating for his lack of size. Another great example is the young upstart tennis player taking the world by storm, Jannik Sinner. Sinner originally trained to be a professional skiier before eventually transitioning to tennis, he quickly rose up the ranks on the ATP tour and is currently a top 20 player. Many tennis critics believe he will be a future top 3 player and grand slam champion. His skills from skiing were perfectly suited for tennis, as it requires great leg strength, as well as nerves of steel. Sinner is known in the tennis world for his calm demeanor and ability to perform in pressure moments. These great athletes serve as perfect examples for Bowe’s statement that some people are natural athletes, and that upon switching sports, they inherently have a natural advantage in their new sport, one that has carried over from their past sport of choice.

Although it has become popular for parents to put their kids in different sports at a young age, Bowe says they must stick to one sport instead. When he played hockey, the season was year-round, so he didn’t have time to focus on learning new techniques and movements associated with other sports- those that could ultimately hinder his progress as a hockey player. Regardless of the fact that it is good to let young athletes experiment with numerous sports to identify what skill sets and genetic predisposition suit the sport best, Bowe believes that sticking with one sport and supplementing it with weightlifting is the superior choice. He has firsthand knowledge as he started out playing hockey, and the grit and determination translated well to his professional weightlifting career. When playing hockey, players often exert vast physical strength battling for the puck against the boards, it takes great strength and mental fortitude to prevail against other players, a similar skillset that is required when lifting massive weights and finding that sixth or seventh gear to get one more lift in- especially when the body is tired.

Bowe has experience in all aspects of fitness, from training others to becoming a champion himself. He is the ideal candidate to give advice on fitness and weightlifting, as he has been involved in this industry his entire life.

