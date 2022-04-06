HB Law Firm: “Rigor, Commitment, Entrepreneurship”

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
By MARIOS TSOKKOS, THE MERCURY GLOBAL REPORTS TEAM
Published: APRIL 6, 2022 07:16
Salima Bakouchi, Partner and Kamal Habachi, Managing Partner (photo credit: HBL)
Salima Bakouchi, Partner and Kamal Habachi, Managing Partner
(photo credit: HBL)

HB Law Firm LLP is a leading independent law firm with a long-standing reputation for delivering a high-quality service and adding value for clients. In addition to the firm’s expertise in a wide range of legal disciplines, the firm focuses on four global sectors: financial services and infrastructure; energy and natural resources; advanced manufacturing; and technology services. “Our firm has over ten years of experience and founded by partners who has more than 20 years’ experience, having had an established presence in the region and represents a variety of clients including government entities, locally owned companies, and international institutions and corporations” said Kamal Habachi, Managing Partner.

The team, which has an established network of regional law firms, is fully conversant in all aspects of local and regional compliance and regulation, employment, finance, and day-to-day advisory services. It includes several native-speaking lawyers, including Arabic, French and English. Furthermore, the firm.

Following the normalization of relations between Morocco and Israel, business and investment between the two countries are increasingly developing and this is reflected by the current establishment in Morocco of Israeli global leaders. “This development is a great economic opportunity for Morocco that will enable us to launch joint projects and will promote Israeli investment in our country and this has already started” said Salima Bakouchi, Partner. “Our goal is to leverage the huge trade potential and setup a bridge between the two countries” she added.

The firm has a strong international experience as it represents and assists foreign clients investing in Morocco, mainly international groups, banks, financial institutions, investment funds, as well as companies, in various sectors of activity. “We a vision of international openness in order to build a multidisciplinary and multicultural expertise to provide the most appropriate response to clients issues and develop our network internationally” mentioned Bakouchi. “And this is reflected by our firm’s motto: rigor, commitment, and entrepreneurship” Habachi concluded.

This article was written in cooperation with HB Law Firm LLP

