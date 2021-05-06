The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
High Powerful Cryptocurrency Miners Released

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
MAY 6, 2021 10:41
(photo credit: BITWATS)
(photo credit: BITWATS)
 
The year 2020 was a disastrous one for millions of business owners around the world. However, the world of cryptocurrency will remember the year for the emergence of a new era in crypto mining. In the later part of 2020, a technology company named BitWats introduced a range of crypto miners that have already left all its competitors behind. Industry experts as well as users claim that BitWats DBT and GBT miners are the most profitable crypto miners ever. Moreover, the simplicity of these products has allowed even the beginners to take a crack at crypto mining and make lucrative profits. 
Hash rate and power consumption are the two factors that determine the profit making potential of crypto miners and this is where BitWats has taken its mining rigs to a different level altogether. The hash rates offered by DBT and GBT are unrivalled the industry, with low power consumptions of 900 W and 2200 W respectively. A combination of high hash rates and low power consumption has made us the most profitable mining hardware available in the current market. These two multi-algorithm miners can be used for mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero with hash rates as mentioned below. 
  • DBT Miner: Bitcoin 750 TH/s, Litecoin 70 GH/s, Ethereum 5 GH/s, and Monero 5 MH/s, and 900 W power consumption. 
  • GBT Miner: Bitcoin 2250 TH/s, Litecoin 210 GH/s, Ethereum 15 GH/s, and Monero 15 MH/s, and 2200 W power consumption. 
Based on figures mentioned above, monthly profit making potential of the two units is as mentioned below. 
  • DBT Miner: $7,500 (Bitcoin), $13,000 (Litecoin), $13,000 (Ethereum), and $15,000 (Monero)
  • GBT Miner: $22,500 (Bitcoin), $39,000 (Litecoin), $37,000 (Ethereum), and  $45,000 ( Monero )
In addition to profitability of its miners, BitWats was also focused on delivering crypto miners that are simple to use. Honestly speaking, the industry has seen many brilliant mining products over the years. 
However, in general, these products have been extremely complex nature. As a result, the benefits of crypto mining have always eluded the common people. The mining rigs from BitWats come pre-configured and starting them is as simple as plugging in the machine and connecting it to the internet. 
The interface of these crypto miners is extremely user-friendly, thanks to their Linux based system and BitWats software. Interestingly, it is possible to mine cryptocurrencies using these miners even without a superfast internet connection. Just a decent upload and download speed of 10 KB/s is sufficient. Finally, those using BitWats miners need not look for a trustworthy mining pool because all customers of the company have unrestricted access to BitWats own mining pool with 0% fees.  
ASIC mining is the latest buzz in the crypto community because of its superfast speed and the ability to solve complex mathematical problems quickly by running complicated calculations. However, many tech giants introduce these miners to the market only when they are no longer profitable, after using them for a long time for their own profit. Bitwats was founded in 2016 by a team of technology leaders with a track record of working for the world’s most prodigious companies in the past.
BitWats currently ships its crypto miners all over the world with a delivery speed of seven days, except for the countries with custom closed. To make its products more affordable for small time mining enthusiasts, the company covers the delivery as well as custom fees.  While purchasing mining hardware from BitWats, the purchasers also enjoy a product warranty that covers all types of software or hardware issues. Crypto mining enthusiasts can find out more by visiting BitWats.
