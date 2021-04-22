Highest Slot Jackpot Winner Reveals His Tips

We all dream of winning the jackpot, but making that dream a reality is not solely based on luck. A common misconception about slot jackpot winners is that all of their wins are primarily luck-based. Although luck has a bit to do with it, it’s much more than that.

Some of the most successful jackpot winners have constructed a list of tips that have helped them win big. Luckily, we’ve got the inside scoop, so keep reading to find out more.



Pick the Right Casino

Whether you decide to play online or in a land-based casino, doing some research is mandatory. Make sure to check whether the casino has positive reviews, and don’t forget to ask questions that you’re interested in.

When it comes to online casinos , you can always add a few things to your checklist before deciding on which one to choose. To play slots real money games, you should check whether the online casino is licensed. Stay away from the casino sites that haven’t been approved by gambling jurisdictions, as those are most likely fraudulent.

Make sure the casino employs the needed security measures to protect its players and their personal information. This is quite important, as you want your banking data to be safe. Lastly, casinos that use third-party audits to check the fairness of their games should be at the top of your list.



Use Free Play to Your Advantage

Using the free play option is especially important for beginner slot players. You shouldn’t waste your bankroll on learning how to manage an online slot machine. Instead, search for casino sites that offer free play, as that is a great way to sharpen your skills.

Avoiding doing this is a common mistake that leads to wasting precious casino bonuses and free spins. The free play gameplay is the same as with real money slots, so you shouldn’t have any problems finding the titles you like.

Most free play slots don’t require filling out a registration form, so why not give them a go?



Bet Enough to Be Jackpot-Eligible

Previous jackpot winners tend to warn beginners about betting practices. Namely, most newbies make the common mistake of not betting enough to become eligible for the jackpot prize. Of course, the manner of betting is different depending on the machine you select.

For example, progressive machines add a percentage of each wager to the jackpot. Slot machines with three reels require maximum coin bets for you to be eligible for the single progressive jackpot on the top. So, betting one or two coins on 3-reel slots will not get you the jackpot.

However, video slots are an entirely different story. Some don’t take into account your bet size, while others require a separate bet, which will be jackpot-eligible. In most cases, these progressive video slots are multi-tiered — you can come across as many as 12 levels.



Stay Within Your Budget

If you’ve ever played slots before, you know most sessions will end with you losing money. Naturally, sometimes you’ll win and celebrate, but it will be hard to do that if you don’t manage your bankroll. Make sure you never bet the money you cannot afford to lose and choose only those games that fit your bankroll.

Experts have shared a basic rule — your bankroll should cover 250 bets that will give you around a 90% chance of lasting three hours.

For instance, $200 won’t last you long in online casinos if you want to play dollar slots. If you find yourself losing $100 quickly, either walk away or switch to penny slots. But remember, penny slots won’t bring the big bucks.



Carefully Pick Games

Picking which games you’ll play is just as important as picking a casino. Any jackpot winner will confirm that you should only choose the games that fit your goals and playing style. Since game designers often experiment with all game formats, it can get a bit difficult to read between the lines.

That’s why following a few general guidelines is surely necessary:

3-reel jackpots have the best chances of winning big but also losing fast. They emphasize their top jackpots but have lower hit frequency, thus leading to losing more spins.

Video slots with pick’em bonuses come with higher chances of winning. However, the winnings they offer are usually small. You’ll have a lesser chance of winning a jackpot here.

Video slots with free spins acting as their main bonus rewards fall between the two mentioned above. You might walk away with everything or nothing.

It’s up to you to decide which style of game suits your goals best.



Watch the RTP

Every slot game comes with a return to player percentage (RTP) or house edge. The number expressed in percentages shows the advantage the casino has against a player. The number is calculated over millions of reel spins. This way, you can see what the average percentage sum that the machine returns to players is. According to Melanie Porter from GamblingNews.com understanding slots mechanics is fundamental.

For example, if you come across a slot game with a 96% RTP, that means for every $100 wagered, the player will receive $96 back. This number is extremely accurate as it’s calculated over a long period, so players should consider it.

The RTP percentage is one of the essential tools that help players win at slots. This is how players know which slots to avoid and which ones will help them hit a higher payout. If possible, always choose the games with a 96% RTP or higher.



Study the Reviews and Know When to Move On

In today’s modern technology, it would be careless to start playing any slot game without reading reviews first. Many players make it their priority to report any problems or fraudulent play once they experience it first-hand. That’s why you should always study the reviews and learn more about bonuses, features, etc. Alternatively, you can find the articles written by casino experts, whom you can also trust.