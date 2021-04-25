The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

How Amjad Khalid’s Network Helped Maintain Dough Central During Covid-19

By PAUL LITMAN  
APRIL 25, 2021 09:57
(photo credit: AMJAD KHALID)
(photo credit: AMJAD KHALID)
 
2020 was an unprecedented year, it has had a monumental impact on how people live their life, as well as an overwhelming amount of businesses. One of the hardest industries effected by the pandemic was the restaurant business, many were forced to either shut down completely, or significantly limit their capacity. Amjad Khalid is an experienced restaurateur that is the owner and founder of Dough Central, a top-notch establishment for some of the finest pizza in the city. Located in Colliers Wood, South London, Dough Central serves great tasting pizza, while incorporating world famous ingredients and cuisines into their signature pizzas and subs. Khalid is looking to build on his previous successful restaurant, a family-owned Indian restaurant and banquet hall that has been prospering since its inception in 2015.
A big reason why Khalid was able to overcome the restrictions that came with the pandemic was due to his immense support from his large network of celebrity friends. They were often spotted at Dough Central enjoying one of their famous Charcuterie subs or signature Veggie Toscano pizzas. Once restrictions are eliminated, you can be sure to catch an A-list Hollywood celebrity or famous athlete enjoying their favorite dish at Dough Central.
Dough Central is best known for their signature pizzas, they are a reflection of Khalid’s love of travel, convenience, and great tasting food. The most popular dish at Dough Central is the Smokehouse pizza, it has ingredients that highlight the flair of the American Southwest. The pizza has a smokey barbecue base, pepperoni, beef, red onion, sweetcorn, crispy onions, topped off with a drizzle of barbecue sauce. Another customer favorite is the Chipotle Ole Pizza, it has some of the best ingredients used in Mexican cuisine. The pizza has beef, red onion, mixed peppers, jalapeños, spring onion, topped off with a drizzle of chipotle sauce. Khalid's personal favorite is also loved by a number of his celebrity friends, the Tikka Chick signature pizza. The pizza combines the famous Indian dish, chicken tikka, with red onion, red chili, spring onion, nigella seeds, and a drizzle of tikka sauce. You cannot go wrong when choosing either of these signature pizzas.
Dough Central also has famous classics like the pepperoni pizza and the margherita pizza. If you want to add your own spin, you can customize your own pizzas using Dough Central’s tasty toppings and ingredients. If you don't feel like getting one of their signature subs, you can try the classic turkey sub, chicken sub, or tuna sub. Make sure to get a side of one of Dough Central's delicious dips to add an extra kick of flavor to any of your dishes. They also deliver, making Dough Central a great place for times of social distancing and Covid-19 regulations.
If you are not in the mood for pizza, Dough Central has great tasting signature subs, like the Philly Cheesesteak sub, the Charcuterie sub, as well as classics like a turkey sub. The waffles at Dough Central are a close second to their famous pizza, offering sweet and succulent choice like the Oreo Dream Waffle, topped with crushed Oreo's, vanilla gelato, and white chocolate sauce. The Hella Nutella Waffle is made on a bed of Nutella, topped with vanilla gelato, Kinder Bueno pieces, finishing off nicely with a drizzle of white chocolate. The fan favorite Banoffee Pie Waffle is topped with vanilla gelato, digestive biscuits, banana, and toffee sauce. Dough Central’s waffles are a great option for breakfast, especially when paired with one of their great tasting cappuccinos or americanos. They also have flavor packed gelatos and sorbets, as well as freshly baked doughnuts that are great for any time of the day. The thick and creamy milkshakes at Dough Central are top-notch, offering flavors like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, mind chip, banana, and Oreo flavor. They also have festive specials like a chocolate orange waffle, orange hot chocolate, and a chocolate orange shake. If you want to take the edge off after a long day at work, they have a wide selection of spirits, from great import beer like Birra Moretti, a house lager, and Brewdog Punk IPA. Their wine list includes Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Pinot Noir, and Rose. You can order one of these great wines either by the glass or by the bottle. If you want a nice cider, they have Kopparberg Mixed Berry and Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime flavors. They also have soft drinks like Coke, San Pellegrino Limonata, and San Pellegrino Aranciata. They have a great selection of fresh brewed teas like chamomile, peppermint earl grey, or green tea. The diverse menu at Dough Central makes them a family favorite, it has a flavor or dish for anyone to enjoy.
Khalid has been so successful in the restaurant business because he is always looking to improve the menu at Dough Central, as he always stays up to date on what type of foods are trending in London, as well as the entire UK. He also likes to switch the base of the pizza at his restaurant to continue to captivate his customers with great taste. Whether you are a resident of South London or just visiting, make sure to stop by Dough Central for one of their many tasty dishes, you may even run into your favorite celebrity.
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Is IDF right to reform PTSD treatment for veterans? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Aharei Mot-Kedoshim: Forgiveness and self-love

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
ALAN BAKER

The return of the ‘two-state solution’ - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Eli Kavon

Who were the historians who documented the Jewish revolts?

 By ELI KAVON

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].
3

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
4

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
5

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by