2020 was an unprecedented year, it has had a monumental impact on how people live their life, as well as an overwhelming amount of businesses. One of the hardest industries effected by the pandemic was the restaurant business, many were forced to either shut down completely, or significantly limit their capacity. Amjad Khalid is an experienced restaurateur that is the owner and founder of Dough Central, a top-notch establishment for some of the finest pizza in the city. Located in Colliers Wood, South London, Dough Central serves great tasting pizza, while incorporating world famous ingredients and cuisines into their signature pizzas and subs. Khalid is looking to build on his previous successful restaurant, a family-owned Indian restaurant and banquet hall that has been prospering since its inception in 2015.

A big reason why Khalid was able to overcome the restrictions that came with the pandemic was due to his immense support from his large network of celebrity friends. They were often spotted at Dough Central enjoying one of their famous Charcuterie subs or signature Veggie Toscano pizzas. Once restrictions are eliminated, you can be sure to catch an A-list Hollywood celebrity or famous athlete enjoying their favorite dish at Dough Central.

Dough Central is best known for their signature pizzas, they are a reflection of Khalid’s love of travel, convenience, and great tasting food. The most popular dish at Dough Central is the Smokehouse pizza, it has ingredients that highlight the flair of the American Southwest. The pizza has a smokey barbecue base, pepperoni, beef, red onion, sweetcorn, crispy onions, topped off with a drizzle of barbecue sauce. Another customer favorite is the Chipotle Ole Pizza, it has some of the best ingredients used in Mexican cuisine. The pizza has beef, red onion, mixed peppers, jalapeños, spring onion, topped off with a drizzle of chipotle sauce. Khalid's personal favorite is also loved by a number of his celebrity friends, the Tikka Chick signature pizza. The pizza combines the famous Indian dish, chicken tikka, with red onion, red chili, spring onion, nigella seeds, and a drizzle of tikka sauce. You cannot go wrong when choosing either of these signature pizzas.

Dough Central also has famous classics like the pepperoni pizza and the margherita pizza. If you want to add your own spin, you can customize your own pizzas using Dough Central’s tasty toppings and ingredients. If you don't feel like getting one of their signature subs, you can try the classic turkey sub, chicken sub, or tuna sub. Make sure to get a side of one of Dough Central's delicious dips to add an extra kick of flavor to any of your dishes. They also deliver, making Dough Central a great place for times of social distancing and Covid-19 regulations.

If you are not in the mood for pizza, Dough Central has great tasting signature subs, like the Philly Cheesesteak sub, the Charcuterie sub, as well as classics like a turkey sub. The waffles at Dough Central are a close second to their famous pizza, offering sweet and succulent choice like the Oreo Dream Waffle, topped with crushed Oreo's, vanilla gelato, and white chocolate sauce. The Hella Nutella Waffle is made on a bed of Nutella, topped with vanilla gelato, Kinder Bueno pieces, finishing off nicely with a drizzle of white chocolate. The fan favorite Banoffee Pie Waffle is topped with vanilla gelato, digestive biscuits, banana, and toffee sauce. Dough Central’s waffles are a great option for breakfast, especially when paired with one of their great tasting cappuccinos or americanos. They also have flavor packed gelatos and sorbets, as well as freshly baked doughnuts that are great for any time of the day. The thick and creamy milkshakes at Dough Central are top-notch, offering flavors like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, mind chip, banana, and Oreo flavor. They also have festive specials like a chocolate orange waffle, orange hot chocolate, and a chocolate orange shake. If you want to take the edge off after a long day at work, they have a wide selection of spirits, from great import beer like Birra Moretti, a house lager, and Brewdog Punk IPA. Their wine list includes Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Pinot Noir, and Rose. You can order one of these great wines either by the glass or by the bottle. If you want a nice cider, they have Kopparberg Mixed Berry and Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime flavors. They also have soft drinks like Coke, San Pellegrino Limonata, and San Pellegrino Aranciata. They have a great selection of fresh brewed teas like chamomile, peppermint earl grey, or green tea. The diverse menu at Dough Central makes them a family favorite, it has a flavor or dish for anyone to enjoy.

Khalid has been so successful in the restaurant business because he is always looking to improve the menu at Dough Central, as he always stays up to date on what type of foods are trending in London, as well as the entire UK. He also likes to switch the base of the pizza at his restaurant to continue to captivate his customers with great taste. Whether you are a resident of South London or just visiting, make sure to stop by Dough Central for one of their many tasty dishes, you may even run into your favorite celebrity.