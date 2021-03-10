The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

How Millennial-Run Clum Creative Differentiates Itself From Other Video Production Companies

By AVI STERN  
MARCH 10, 2021 14:49
(photo credit: MIKE KLUM)
(photo credit: MIKE KLUM)
 
Mike Clum is only 27 years old, yet he runs an innovative video production company that is now earning $6 million annually. It was only as recently as 2014, three years after he founded the company, that Mike hired his first employee. Today, his team is comprised of several dozen employees, contractors, and part-time staff, with Mike being the youngest out of all of them. 
Clum Creative is in the business of creating video content for companies in a variety of industries, both locally and regionally. As a company in the B2B creative services market, its clients include marketers, entrepreneurs, and others who want top-level video and animation content that brings in more leads and sales. Mike boasts that the company has over 700 clients spread out across the United States, while the company enjoys a 5-year growth rate that exceeds an impressive 1,000%.
The key difference between Clum Creative and other video production companies is that Clum leans heavily on using marketers rather than videographers. Given that someone who is an expert in marketing understands what captures attention and results in more leads and sales, clients can be more effectively assisted to that end. A videographer may know how to shoot a beautiful video, but if they don't have a marketing background, they are going to focus more on the art of video production rather than doing what boosts interaction and engagement.
Besides an initial music video Mike made for a friend when he was just getting started as a team, his first video for a client was a corporate sales video for a local company in his hometown of Cleveland. This led to more projects that were for a similar purpose, which led Mike to establish Clum Creative as a company that produced videos for other businesses. The videos have been so well received by the external clients of the clients Clum helped that the company now receives numerous repeat customers. The videos this company crafts have plenty of emotion, which gets people emotionally engaged, and is message-driven. 
Companies are increasingly understanding that video is king today. It is the most engaging of all media forms, which makes it an excellent marketing tool. The marketplace is changing and it is more interested in marketing content that is video-based. Mike understands this, and his team's professional videos have benefited hundreds of clients so far. 
The success that Mike has achieved is something he wishes others enjoy as well. To do so, he advises to simply get started on something you believe you can be successful at doing. Mike spent 2-3 years building up his portfolio and developing his network. After that, he shifted his focus to getting more sales because he knew he had a great product. Follow this formula, and you will be making seven figures annually as well. 


Tags business creativity video
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Saluting volunteers helping save Israel's beaches from oil spill

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Why is Int'l Women's Day important in Israel?

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove

Is it possible to choose between 'Jewishness' and Israel?

 By ELLIOT COSGROVE
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by