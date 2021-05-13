How Real Estate Savant Baskal Korkis Built his Empire

The real estate industry is known to be one of the safest long term investments, evidenced by the steady rise in prices of land over many decades. Many business tycoons started their empire with real estate investment as their launchpad, eventually amassing enough capital to move onto other ventures. Baskal Korkis is a serial entrepreneur and real estate investor who started very early in the industry, studying real estate investment when he was just 14 years old. During a family gathering, Baskal learned from his uncle how much profit can be gained from buying properties and then renting them out, he was enamored with this proposition and started saving money for his first purchase from that day forward. Suffice to say, this early inspiration was integral in Korkis’ rise in the industry- he completed his first real estate deal when he was 19 and was the owner of 10 buildings by age 23. Baskal currently owns over sixteen buildings in the Tampa Bay region of Florida. Korkis attributes his success to his hard work ethic, unwavering dedication to honing his craft, and an unparalleled passion for success. He fully engulfed himself in real estate to the point where he barely got any sleep, a testament to his unrivaled commitment to success.

Korkis is unlike most serial entrepreneurs, while most like to expand in the niche industry they have attained success, Korkis decided to grow his extensive portfolio by creating a number of businesses that streamline his real estate investments. He owns an accounting firm, a rental company, a financial services company, an insurance agency that specializes in real estate investment, as well as a mortgage company that has oversight into all necessary components of real estate investment. His companies work in harmonious unison to facilitate each of his deals, creating a seamless process that allows Korkis to save invaluable time and money when closing a deal- adding to his profit margin. Notwithstanding the vast success Korkis has attained at 35 years old, he aims to continue to build his success to mirror some of the real estate tycoons he grew up idolizing.

Another way Korkis vastly distinguishes himself from other entrepreneurs is his willingness to teach others his unique approach that has led him to prosper in his industry. He wants to help like-minded individuals experience a degree of success that he has, he does that by using his social media platforms like Instagram and LinkedIn to serve as educational sources that provide actionable methods for success in real estate investment. Korkis also sells online courses that serve as building blocks on how to effectively attain sustainable growth in real estate. Korkis is a great teacher because he understands both theory and practice, having built a robust real estate portfolio that many people can only aspire to. Most teachers are great when it comes to teaching theory, but when it comes to practice, it is a completely different ballgame. Korkis can explain how to maneuver around minor nuances that may hinder a deal, such nuances that are not taught in a traditional real estate course. Korkis underscores the importance of learning from the mistakes of others, as this was an integral source of his entrepreneurial success. With so many years of experience under his belt, he teaches his students vital aspects of real estate investment that aren’t taught at traditional courses or learning programs. Korkis believes that everyone should educate themselves about their personal finances, he wants to help people do so because he believes the current education system fails drastically in this regard. He says that if someone cannot or does not want to help themselves, nobody will.

Korkis believes that it is of paramount importance to research and learn the future landscape of every business he wants to be involved in, he underscores the need to familiarize himself with every possible pitfall that may impede his progress. Armed with thorough knowledge, he aims to be well-prepared to circumvent any obstacles that may arise when closing a deal- such is his ingredients for success. Korkis is a great story of a self-made individual that never deviated from his childhood vision of creating a vast real estate empire. Not only did Korkis envision the success he wanted to have from an early age, but he put in long hours of relentless hard work to make his dream a reality. Baskal Korkis is a visionary entrepreneur that is the personification of the famous saying, "Your dreams won't work if you don't". Although the pinnacle of his success is still on the horizon, Baskal Korkis is a name to keep your eye on for the foreseeable future.