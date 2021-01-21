How to Choose Free Data Recovery Software In 2021

Check for advanced features

Finding a free data recovery program to download and install on the internet is quite easy. However, it is very difficult to find one that has advanced features. In case you don’t know, recovering files that have been damaged or lost for months is not possible without advanced features in place. These can also help you recover different file types like photos, videos, docs, emails, audios and more.

Most of the free data recovery programs don’t support SSDs, USB, memory cards, hard drives and other devices. This is a huge problem that can limit you in lots of ways. Therefore, before being excited about the free option offered by a program, ensure you have properly understood whether it comes with advanced features.

Most of them are limited in various ways and this is one of them. There is no point trying to make assumption since you may just be wrong about such features. Instead, find out whether it has the needed features to help recover your lost data.

Check for performance

Trying to download and install a free recovery software without taking this into serious consideration is like shooting yourself in the leg without knowing. Some of these tools are not worth your time. For instance, there are those which can only recover files that have been damaged by malware and virus. It means if your data has been lost through situations like emptied recycle bin, system crash, damaged hard drive, or any other means, these programs can’t help you in any way.

Most of these free programs that have been designed to recover lost files usually fall short in these areas. One of the easiest ways to find out about this is checking what past users are saying about its overall performance. This gives you an idea about whether it can help get back your files or not. The last thing you want to do is download and install a software that will perform below expectation.

Consider regular updates

A software without regular updates is not worth anything. In fact, downloading such can put you in serious trouble. Most people usually complain of their systems being compromised after downloading and installing some free data recovery programs. Of course, with regular updates, your system is protected. When a software is updated regularly, you will hardly experience any kind of bug issues.

Furthermore, it helps to ensure your system doesn’t freeze unnecessarily. Don’t make the mistake of downloading a free tool that was built five years ago without being updated till date. This can cause you more problems than imagined.

Upgrading is crucial

Using a free data recovery tool is great but sometimes, you never really can tell what the future holds. This is why you need to use only tools that provide the chance to upgrade your account whenever such need arises. For instance, most data recovery tools only allow you to recover about 5GB files. It means you have to upgrade such account to recover more files after reaching such limit.

Therefore, it is highly recommended to ensure your software has room for upgrade of account. Another reason why this is important is that most of such software are of high quality. Since they are trying to sell their paid versions, you can always bet that their free versions will be worth it.

Conclusion